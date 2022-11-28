ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Eagles Football

By MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSs8R_0jPVRLRq00

Packers' AJ Dillon reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half against the Eagles on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12. For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0. “The times change, things change,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “Things have moved pretty quickly relative to the last 153 years.” The CFP announced Thursday that it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. It is a momentous step, one with billions of dollars at stake in terms of TV and streaming revenue and one that changes the very fabric of the postseason.
The Newport Plain Talk

Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal. Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday. "I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field

Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Newport Plain Talk

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis designated to return from IR

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Davis has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the Eagles' 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2. Davis, 22, has recorded 14 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games (five starts) this season. He was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Also on Wednesday, the Eagles signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Kawaan Baker as well as offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. They also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. --Field Level Media
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Playoff implications surround meeting between Giants, Commanders

As they jockey for spots in the playoffs, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the unusual assignment of facing each other in Weeks 13 and 15. The first of those meetings comes Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. It's a schedule that sets up well for the Commanders. As for the Giants? Not so much. Making it tougher for New York is what happens in Week 14. ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Newport Plain Talk

Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc

Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy