Packers Eagles Football

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12. For a sport that started in 1869 and spent most the 20th century using bowls and polls to determine who was No. 1, evolution has hit warp speed, racing from Bowl Championship Series to College Football Playoff 2.0. “The times change, things change,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “Things have moved pretty quickly relative to the last 153 years.” The CFP announced Thursday that it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements. It is a momentous step, one with billions of dollars at stake in terms of TV and streaming revenue and one that changes the very fabric of the postseason.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Dodges Aaron Rodgers Health Questions
Mike Carver and Cam Stewart discuss Aaron Rodgers.
Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
Cheez-It Bowl accommodations just got a cheesy upgrade
First there was the Cheez-It Bowl victory bath, now players (and fans) can sleep in Cheez-It-themed hotel rooms.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
Playoff implications surround meeting between Giants, Commanders
As they jockey for spots in the playoffs, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the unusual assignment of facing each other in Weeks 13 and 15. The first of those meetings comes Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. It's a schedule that sets up well for the Commanders. As for the Giants? Not so much. Making it tougher for New York is what happens in Week 14. ...
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Bills place OLB Von Miller (knee) on IR
The Buffalo Bills placed outside linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining the three-time first-team All-Pro for at least four games. Miller damaged the lateral meniscus in his right knee against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller said Tuesday that he didn't suffer an ACL injury and that he hoped to back on the field in Week 14. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is,...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions
Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the second quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos
The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum (knee) done for season
Michigan running back Blake Corum, who ran himself from national obscurity and into the Heisman picture this season, will undergo season-ending knee surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. No. 2 Michigan is preparing to play Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Corum sustained the injury against Illinois on Nov. 19. He tried to play in the Ohio State game last week but was limited to just two...
