Packers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Is It Worth It For The Packers To Keep Playing Aaron Rodgers At 4-8?
Hurtz and Mattek try and decide whether or not to start Rodgers in your league this week if he is active.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Dodges Aaron Rodgers Health Questions
Mike Carver and Cam Stewart discuss Aaron Rodgers.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles, A.J. Brown try to clinch playoff spot vs. Titans
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record and a chance to clinch a playoff berth at home Sunday. The visiting Tennessee Titans appear to be well on their way to a third consecutive AFC South division title. Those plots are secondary, however. This battle between the Eagles (10-1) and Titans (7-4) is all about A.J. Brown. ...
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'focusing on football'
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Watson was quick to express his excitement to return to the field and his appreciation for his teammates and the Browns organization as well as the fans in Cleveland. "I understand that you guys have a lot of questions, but with my legal...
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love vs. Eagles
On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed the play of Jordan Love vs. the Eagles.
Christian Watson Romeo Doubs at Packers Practice
Check out Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and the rest of the Packers' receivers at practice on Wednesday.
Seahawks look to get well vs. beat-up Rams
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be without another one of their stars Sunday afternoon when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will miss a game because of injury for the first time in his nine-year career. Donald sustained a high ankle sprain last week, coach Sean McVay said. "So much of (the defense) is built around him," McVay said. "He is...
Playoff implications surround meeting between Giants, Commanders
As they jockey for spots in the playoffs, the New York Giants and Washington Commanders have the unusual assignment of facing each other in Weeks 13 and 15. The first of those meetings comes Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. It's a schedule that sets up well for the Commanders. As for the Giants? Not so much. Making it tougher for New York is what happens in Week 14. ...
Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers
Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc
Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) runs with the ball while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense
A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday. Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in a 40-33 loss. In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said regarding his status for...
