Packers Eagles Football

By MATT SLOCUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hands to AJ Dillon during the first half against the Eagles on Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.

Ashe Post & Times

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ashe Post & Times

Ravens hope to avoid late-game trends vs. Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens will look to end their trend of late-game collapses Sunday when they host the reeling Denver Broncos. Baltimore has led by more than one score in all four of its losses this season, including squandering a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 28-27 loss against host Jacksonville last Sunday. T he Ravens (7-4) went just 2-for-5 in the red zone, as they settled for Justin...
DENVER, CO
Ashe Post & Times

Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run

Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ashe Post & Times

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel returns to face 49ers with in-form offense

A hot offense will get the ultimate test when it meets one of the best defenses in the NFL as the visiting Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers continue their playoff pushes Sunday at Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (8-3) averaged 34.7 points per game in November, up from their season average of 25.6, as Tua Tagovailoa has emerged from early-season concussion issues with a clear head and precise play. ...
MIAMI, FL
Ashe Post & Times

Josh Jacobs, Raiders hope to run past Chargers

Josh Jacobs deserved to be off his feet this week. Coming off a record-breaking performance and workload that likely aggravated his calf strain, Jacobs is expected to be back in uniform for the Las Vegas Raiders when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scoring...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ashe Post & Times

Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans

For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say about the unusual circumstance is Watson himself. Watson, reinstated on Monday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will make his Browns debut when Cleveland (4-7) visits the Houston Texans (1-9-1) on Sunday. Watson sat out the 2021 campaign after a trade demand from Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ashe Post & Times

49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
Ashe Post & Times

Report: Packers to waive S Johnathan Abram

The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day. NFL Network said the Packers, who are 4-8, want to look at younger players now. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

Aaron Rodgers open to possibly letting Jordan Love play

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be willing to step aside for backup Jordan Love if the Packers are eliminated from postseason contention, the four-time MVP said on Wednesday. Rodgers sustained a rib injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Love performed credibly after coming off the bench in a 40-33 loss. In his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said regarding his status for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashe Post & Times

