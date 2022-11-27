ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

gulfshorebusiness.com

Looking back on the upheaval of 2022 in Southwest Florida

Any retrospective about how Southwest Florida fared in 2022 must be cut into two parts—before and after Hurricane Ian. On the 271st day of the year, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian’s destructive force of 155 mph winds and 6 to 15 feet of storm surge devastated the coastal region. As of this writing, there have been 130 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in Florida, including 61 in Lee County, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report—making it the state’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
flkeysnews.com

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen accused of raiding lobster traps

Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen were arrested last week after state fish and wildlife police officers say they raided other commercial anglers’ lobster traps. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began watching the crew of the Dawn Marie last Wednesday morning after receiving reports that people were stealing from traps in the area.
fox35orlando.com

Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
L. Cane

This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It

Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
WPTV

WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle outlines evolution of hurricane forecasting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day of hurricane season, and it was a tough year for Florida after being battered by Hurricane Ian and Nicole. After three decades on the job, WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is still extremely passionate about his work to keep the community informed and safe when covering these potentially catastrophic storms.
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL

