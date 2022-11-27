Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Looking back on the upheaval of 2022 in Southwest Florida
Any retrospective about how Southwest Florida fared in 2022 must be cut into two parts—before and after Hurricane Ian. On the 271st day of the year, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian’s destructive force of 155 mph winds and 6 to 15 feet of storm surge devastated the coastal region. As of this writing, there have been 130 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in Florida, including 61 in Lee County, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report—making it the state’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
Bay News 9
Seminole Indians held in concentration camp on Egmont Key back in 1850s
TAMPA, Fla. — A strategic barrier island at the mouth of Tampa Bay has a darker history of war unseen. Egmont Key was host to what historians call a concentration camp for the Seminole Indians of Florida. The U.S. government launched three wars to remove Seminoles from Florida in...
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Interesting Observation Made of State of Florida From Photo Above [LOOK]
Meteorologist Kaitin Wright shared a photo of the state of Florida from space and now the photo has gone viral. In her social post, Wright points out something I have never noticed before about the shape of the "Sunshine State". She notes that if you turn this photo over, 180-degrees,...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
flkeysnews.com
Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen accused of raiding lobster traps
Three Florida Keys commercial fishermen were arrested last week after state fish and wildlife police officers say they raided other commercial anglers’ lobster traps. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers began watching the crew of the Dawn Marie last Wednesday morning after receiving reports that people were stealing from traps in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don't come to mind, but the state is actually home to the "most dangerous" tree in the world.
5 Places To Play In "Snow" This Winter in Florida
Photo for illustrative purposes onlyPhoto byUnsplash. Most people don't associate Florida with snow, equally, a lot of people (ahem, snowbirds) don't want to. That said, there are plenty of Sunshine State natives that have an itch they need to scratch, and it's where to see snow in Florida.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
This Critically Endangered Bat is Only Found in Florida, and Scientists Have Identified Ways Floridians Can Help Save It
Photo byShalana.gray, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Although there are more than 1,300 species of bats around the world, there are only around 13 species of bats in Florida. And one of those - the Florida bonneted bat - has been called "one of the most critically endangered mammal species in North America" by the Tropical Audubon Society.
click orlando
Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s coastline, but it also churned up the sea and spit out long-lost treasure. While the wind was still whipping our state, Jonah Martinez and his daughter, Kaylee Martinez, set their sights on the sand. [TRENDING: New video shows man...
WPTV
WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle outlines evolution of hurricane forecasting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day of hurricane season, and it was a tough year for Florida after being battered by Hurricane Ian and Nicole. After three decades on the job, WPTV First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle is still extremely passionate about his work to keep the community informed and safe when covering these potentially catastrophic storms.
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
