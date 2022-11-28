Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Rebel Rosie at the SPCA for too long
Rebel Rosie, a sweet, happy almost 5-year-old Shepherd mix, has been at the SPCA since Aug. 4 and needs a forever family. She loves to get attention and play with her toys. Rebel Rosie should be the only dog in her new home. During a SPCA Fall Fur Me Promo, Rebel Rosie’s adoption fee is only $25. For more information about adopting Rebel Rosie, call Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or visit placerspca.org.
Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents
Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
abc10.com
Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
KCRA.com
Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday
AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
KCRA.com
Sacramento woman’s ashes to be shot into space for her ‘last adventure’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For thousands of years, people have gazed into the sky and wondered "What lies beyond the heavens? What could possibly be among the stars?" And for a select few, the answer is "My ashes." A company called Celestis sends cremated remains of loved ones, and DNA...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
Stockton residents piling on when it comes to leaves with storm approaching
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been a couple of weeks since the last storm dropped rain on Northern California, and as such, people are taking action on the leaves lining their yards and roadways ahead of a looming storm. "A lot of leaves on the street. Nobody clean it up...
KCRA.com
Thieves in Folsom using 'sleight of hand' to steal jewelry from older adults
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are warning people to be on alert after receiving multiple reports of stealth-type jewelry thefts happening in different neighborhoods around town. In many cases, older adults out walking have been targeted. In a post to the department's Facebook page, police said each of the...
Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
KCRA.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
Mountain Democrat
Fire burns 2-story Pollock Pines home
Firefighters battled a fire at a two-story house on Forebay Road in Pollock Pines Tuesday afternoon that caused major damage. No injuries were reported but a cat died in the fire, according to 78-year-old home owner Eric Land. His grandson had been living in the house and was at work...
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of Northern California
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, California has some of the best comfort food in the country and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Tori's Place in Sacramento. Keep reading to learn more.
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
