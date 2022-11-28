ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Rebel Rosie at the SPCA for too long

Rebel Rosie, a sweet, happy almost 5-year-old Shepherd mix, has been at the SPCA since Aug. 4 and needs a forever family. She loves to get attention and play with her toys. Rebel Rosie should be the only dog in her new home. During a SPCA Fall Fur Me Promo, Rebel Rosie’s adoption fee is only $25. For more information about adopting Rebel Rosie, call Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or visit placerspca.org.
ROSEVILLE, CA
DogTime

Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents

Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government.  According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Manteca family featured on ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'

MANTECA, Calif. — Dalwinder Maan has put up holiday lights for the last six years, but it wasn't until 2021 that 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' discovered his family's amazing display. "I'm a computer code engineer and I think they appreciated that element. I'm creating the digital maps that...
MANTECA, CA
KCRA.com

Auburn woman celebrates 105th birthday

AUBURN, Calif. — A woman in Auburn celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday. Florence Huebner just turned 105 years old. A party was held in her honor at Solstice Senior Living, where she lives. Florence’s family says she was born in Mexico before coming to the United States with...
AUBURN, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman killed by train in south Sacramento, officials say

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officials are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the south Sacramento area Tuesday night.The collision happened just before 10 p.m. at Gerber and French roads in the Florin area.Sacramento Metro Fire, which had personnel respond to the scene, confirmed the victim was an adult woman. Her identity has not yet been released.At this time, details are very limited.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Fire burns 2-story Pollock Pines home

Firefighters battled a fire at a two-story house on Forebay Road in Pollock Pines Tuesday afternoon that caused major damage. No injuries were reported but a cat died in the fire, according to 78-year-old home owner Eric Land. His grandson had been living in the house and was at work...
POLLOCK PINES, CA
truecrimedaily

California man allegedly attacked bicyclist with machete

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly attacking a bicyclist with a machete. According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Nov. 28, Sacramento Metro Fire responded to a report of a bicyclist being hit by a car. At the scene, authorities reportedly found that the victim had not been hit with a vehicle "but rather had been assaulted."
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Alaska Airlines offering $29 flights for 'Travel Tuesday'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've been wanting to take a trip for the holidays, you might want to take a glance at Alaska Airlines sooner rather than later. The airline is one of many slashing prices for the holiday season, specifically for Cyber Monday and "Travel Tuesday." Some one-way...
SACRAMENTO, CA

