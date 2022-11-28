DANBURY — A man was injured when the back wheel of a cement mixer fell through a parking deck on Crosby Street late Monday morning, a city official said. The cement mixer was likely patching the deck, which is used by several businesses when one of the back wheels fell through the concrete around 11:45 a.m, said Erin Henry, the city's public safety spokesperson. The driver, who was outside the vehicle when the incident occurred, was the only person who was injured, she said.

