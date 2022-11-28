Read full article on original website
Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says
WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
Tractor-trailer fire cleared after slowing traffic on I-95 in West Haven
WEST HAVEN — A tractor-trailer caught fire after crashing early Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 northbound, officials said. No injuries were reported, but the incident backed up traffic for about three hours. The incident occurred between exits 41 and 42, according to the state Department of Transportation. It was...
Editorial: A search for justice in New Haven police case
The arrests of five New Haven police officers over an incident that left a man paralyzed in June demonstrates an important principle, which is that everyone is subject to the law, including those tasked with enforcing it. If police officers are not held to account for their misdeeds, there is no hope for justice for anyone else.
One injured in Danbury after cement mixer overturns on Crosby Street, official says
DANBURY — A man was injured when the back wheel of a cement mixer fell through a parking deck on Crosby Street late Monday morning, a city official said. The cement mixer was likely patching the deck, which is used by several businesses when one of the back wheels fell through the concrete around 11:45 a.m, said Erin Henry, the city's public safety spokesperson. The driver, who was outside the vehicle when the incident occurred, was the only person who was injured, she said.
Double rainbow glimpsed over Stamford Harbor Monday morning
STAMFORD — Waking up Monday morning, residents were treated to a striking sight: a double rainbow. Local resident Diana Hughes shared photos of the meteorological phenomenon with Hearst Connecticut Media on Monday evening. The double rainbow appeared directly over Stamford Harbor around 7 a.m. Monday and lingered in the sky for about 20 minutes before fading away, Hughes said.
West Hartford approves new drive-thru Starbucks despite traffic concerns raised by neighbors
WEST HARTFORD — Despite concerns about increased traffic, the town council approved an application for a new Starbucks at 433 South Main St. Corporate Center West Associates LLC, which owns the property, was granted a special amendment to allow the resubdivision to build a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the northeast corner of the property along South Main Street.
Woog's World: Westport is in the middle of a restaurant resurgence
Ordinarily, the opening of a Mexican restaurant would not be noteworthy. But when Mexicue served its first tacos, burritos and margaritas last month, it marked an important moment in Westport’s dining saga. Along with Nomade – this summer’s new sensation, in the former Tavern on Main – it reaffirmed...
Giving Fund: Donations go directly to help families in need in Greenwich, Stamford community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As we move into December, the holiday spirit is in the air. And so is the spirit of sharing. With that mood in mind, we are continuing our annual Giving Fund and asking residents to make donations to help the needy members of our community.
Darien-based Person to Person awards first Nash STEM scholarship; student helps to ease food insecurity
Alexandra Blas, a junior at the University of Connecticut studying allied health sciences with an interest in pursuing a doctorate in genetics and genome studies, will receive the first Lewis H. Nash Foundation Person to Person STEM Scholarship. Darien-based P2P has partnered with the Stamford-based Nash Foundation to award the...
Opinion: Demolishing historic buildings in Stamford robs it of a sense of place
Stamford is a “cultural hellhole” for Arthur Augustyn. In his op-ed last month, he argued that Stamford’s development progress is hindered by a certain vocal contingent of native Stamfordites that he calls the CAVE people — Citizens Against Virtually Everything. CAVE People live in the past,...
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Attorneys in Jennifer Dulos case meet in private, hearing set for Wednesday
STAMFORD — A hearing in the Jennifer Dulos case was canceled Tuesday as Michelle Troconis' attorney met in private with the prosecution, but both sides will be back in court on Wednesday, the state's attorney said. Troconis, charged in the death and disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, appeared upbeat Tuesday...
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will not run for reelection in 2023
HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday he will not seek a third term in office. Bronin made the announcement in a social media video and held a news conference about his decision. "I hope that over the last seven years we have restored some confidence in the city...
In Photos: Santa visits the Darien Christmas tree lighting
DARIEN – Santa arrived to an excited crowd of kids Sunday to help light the Christmas tree outside Darien Sport Shop. The rain didn't stop Santa from attending the annual tradition as he helped light the tree and pose for photos with children afterwards.
The cost of building a new Central Middle School in Greenwich is rising. The finance board wants to know why.
GREENWICH — As the cost of building a new Central Middle School increases, it may be creating a problem with the town board that holds the purse strings. Already, the project exceeded the $2.5 million budgeted for this fiscal year after the CMS Building Committee hired an architect for $3.94 million.
Norwalk library director (opinion): My back pages of appreciation for libraries
I am grateful for Charles M. Blow’s New York Times column, “Thankful for Libraries,” published Nov. 23. Our experiences are different, but our gratitude is the same. His article had me set aside time to look at not only my gratefulness of being a library director, but also to go down my own library memory lane of appreciation.
Pantochino promises ‘not your grandmother’s Christmas Carol’ in new show
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pantochino Productions is going back to its roots — and breaking the fourth wall in the process — to present a fresh take on a Dickens’ holiday classic with their panto “Christmas Carol.” The musical will be performed cabaret-style Dec. 2-18 in the Milford Arts Council space in downtown Milford.
Darien Arts Center brings a floral twist to a holiday tradition with all-new Nutcracker
DARIEN — A familiar holiday tale is getting a new look as the Darien Arts Center revamps its classic Nutcracker ballet. Since its origins in 1892, The Nutcracker Ballet has been a staple of any dancer’s winter season, from internationally renowned companies to local ballet studios. In her...
