NJ.com

Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?

The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
FanSided

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve

You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Deadspin

Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!

I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Yardbarker

Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade

The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
FanSided

Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Chris Martin Potentially Close To Signing

There’s been little movement among Los Angeles Dodgers free agents thus far, with only Clayton Kershaw reportedly agreeing to re-sign for the 2023 season and Tyler Anderson joining the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year contract the only activity to speak of. Meanwhile, the likes of Hanser Alberto, Andrew...
Yardbarker

LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

Last year, Miller appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Giants, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. He did, however, strike out 14 batters, which could be something that Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes liked to see. The Dodgers are known for doing low risk,...
Yardbarker

Yankees present new contract offer to Aaron Judge, per MLB Insider

The New York Yankees are confident that they will retain slugger Aaron Judge on a big contract extension, despite the fact that he’s meeting with the San Francisco Giants and being treated handsomely. Judge is coming off a historic campaign at 30 years old, hitting .311 with a 42.5%...
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fan Has An Interesting Take On A Key Free Agent

Trey Mancini may be one of the least talked about free agents out on the market. After being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros, Mancini earned his first World Series ring after batting back from a bout with colon cancer in 2020. The Astros chose not to...
