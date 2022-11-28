Deputies from the Wagoner County Sheriff's office are searching for two people who were allegedly driving a stolen car on Thursday morning. The two were spotted by deputies and fled from the vehicle into a wooded area near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. The Wagoner County Sheriff says the owner of the car started it Thursday morning to warm it up and when they came back outside it was stolen. The owner was able to track the car through its GPS and called law enforcement.

6 HOURS AGO