KOCO
Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools experiencing homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Over 1,500 students at EPIC Charter Schools are experiencing homelessness. Many students are without backpacks or suitcases to store all their personal things while they travel from place to place. However, one teacher did something about it. The students aren’t in the same place for long,...
Tulsa homeowner gets free home repairs
A Tulsa homeowner is getting some much-needed free renovations on her home. The organization Revitalize T-Town says it’s all to make her home safer.
Homeowners Grateful To Be Alive After Fire Destroys 3 Homes
Several people are homeless just before Christmas after strong winds caused a duplex fire to spread to other homes in a south Tulsa neighborhood. The high winds made the fire spread quickly through the duplex buildings but people who lived inside said they were grateful to be alive. Ash and charred bits are all that remains of some homes near 81st and Delaware. One duplex caught fire then 40-mile-per-hour winds ignited two others yesterday.
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
News On 6
Search Continues For 2 Stolen Vehicle Suspects In Wagoner County
Deputies from the Wagoner County Sheriff's office are searching for two people who were allegedly driving a stolen car on Thursday morning. The two were spotted by deputies and fled from the vehicle into a wooded area near East 21st Street and South 289th East Avenue. The Wagoner County Sheriff says the owner of the car started it Thursday morning to warm it up and when they came back outside it was stolen. The owner was able to track the car through its GPS and called law enforcement.
Work family remembers Oklahoma tow truck operator killed during call
The Red Beard's Towing family remembers their friend John Mills who was killed Saturday while on the job.
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
abc7amarillo.com
Bird flu outbreak sparing Oklahoma birds, raising chicken, turkey prices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Highly pathogenic avian influenza is causing trouble for anyone with birds, from large-scale growers to the family with small flocks in their backyards. HPAI is highly contagious and extremely deadly to birds. There aren’t any active cases in Oklahoma but people will see a rise...
Food On The Move Launches $7.5M 'The Food Home' Project
A group in Tulsa wants to feed more hungry people, and one way they want to do that is to grow their own food and get the community to help. Once they get the rest of the donations, Food on the Move plans to use technology like hydroponics and aquaponics to help grow the food. People will also learn how to grow their own food.
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
Police looking for man wanted in Tulsa woman's killing
Officers received a disturbance call to a home near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue around 5:50 a.m.
Packed hearing over Black Creeks case held Thursday
A Tulsa attorney is working to get the descendants of Black Creeks the same benefits as the rest of the tribe. He’s presenting his case in court Thursday morning.
familytravelgo.com
Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know
We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
kgou.org
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes price increase
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing a price increase to pay for improvements to the electrical grid. The average resident will see an increase of about $14 a month. PSO says it needs $173 million more revenue annually to update the power grid. It would use the money to expand its renewable energy fleet and bolster the grid so power outages are less frequent, shorter and smaller. PSO serves about 562,000 customers, the vast majority of whom live in the Tulsa area.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.
