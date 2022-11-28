Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Washington State basketball notebook: Cougars bring hot offense into first Pac-12 test
PULLMAN – During a preseason interview, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith expressed confidence in his new-look team’s passing and shooting abilities, predicting that the Cougars “might be able to chase (opponents) off the floor with our offense.”. That hadn’t been the program’s MO in...
KHQ Right Now
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
KHQ Right Now
Backup Washington State running back Jouvensly Bazil enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Running back Jouvensly Bazil, who spent four seasons serving on Washington State’s scout team, announced Monday via Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Bazil, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, made nine appearances at WSU and recorded one carry. He did...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman. Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for...
KHQ Right Now
UW fan pokes fun at WSU kicker on Twitter, sparks donations to kids with cancer
The Apple Cup has been a long-lived rivalry between Husky and Coug fans, often causing an abundance of discussion on social media before, during and after the game. The Huskies took home the win last weekend, but now, fans of both teams are coming together to support kids with cancer.
KHQ Right Now
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
KHQ Right Now
Winter Storm Warning in place starting early Wednesday for Spokane, CdA
SPOKANE, Wash. - Our Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded into a Winter Storm Warning in the Spokane area that will officially go into place at midnight heading into Wednesday morning and last until 11 a.m. Thursday. Over that time an average of 6-10 inches of snow could fall in...
KHQ Right Now
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
KHQ Right Now
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
KHQ Right Now
Vandal family honors the 4 students killed at a vigil in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - Wednesday night, the University of Idaho held a vigil, honoring the four students, who were killed in their off-campus apartment. Around a thousand people attended tonight's vigil held in the Kibbie Dome, including Ethan, Madison, and Kaylee’s family. Gov. Brad Little was also in attendance. We...
KHQ Right Now
Snow starting to fall across the region, latest timeline from Blake Jensen
Snow is already starting to fall across parts of the region, reaching Spokane soon. We're under a NonStop Local Weather Alert, Blake Jensen has the latest timeline.
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
KHQ Right Now
WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month
The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy snowfall
Spokane Public Schools is preparing for heavy snowfall this week. NonStop Local KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Superintendent Adam Swinyard on Tuesday.
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
KHQ Right Now
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
KHQ Right Now
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for high speed chase in Spokane Valley
28-year-old Dylan Cassotta has been arrested after a high speed chase in Spokane Valley. Cassotta is facing multiple charges and is on a $35,000 bond.
