Draymond Green rips 'ridiculous' technical foul he received from the bench in win vs. Timberwolves

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
At least he has Stephen Curry on his side.

Draymond Green was hit with a technical foul in the final seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at the Target Center while he was on the bench.

Green jumped up to celebrate a layup from Jordan Poole, and he stepped onto the court briefly — something that the league has been trying to crack down on. While there was nobody near him, other than his teammates on the bench, officials gave Green the technical foul.

That marked his seventh of the season, almost to the halfway mark to a one-game suspension.

"It's crazy, man," Green said. "I probably got four techs this year that are a little questionable … They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So I don't know. It sucks, though."

So, about a minute later, Curry ran out and started swinging a towel under the basket to celebrate after the Warriors scored.

He too was hit with a technical foul.

"It's the NBA, man," Green said. "Your teammates make a good move, I didn't affect the play. There was no one near me. So it sucks. And the fact that that's going to count against my tech count? Common, that's ridiculous."

Green finished with 19 points and 11 assists in the Warriors’ win, their third straight. Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Klay Thompson dropped 21 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

