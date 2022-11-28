ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

All 4 NFC East teams are on pace to make the playoffs

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDZVS_0jPVDC9D00

Prognosticating football is a tough business.

Take, for example, the NFC East. The once-proud division has been a laughing stock for years and was widely considered one of the NFL's worst during the preseason. Fast forward to Sunday, and all four division teams would be in the playoffs if the postseason started after Week 12.

That's right. Even the bottom-dwelling Washington Commanders have a winning record at 7-5 and would make the playoffs alongside the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in a world where the postseason starts next week. The Eagles would secure the No. 1 seed, while the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders — in that order — would secure the 5th through 7th seeds in the NFC.

The division would claim 57.1% of the conference's playoff berths and all of its wild-card spots thanks in part to the expanded playoff field that started last season. The Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would claim the final three playoff spots as division winners.

Can all 4 teams actually make the playoffs?

That world doesn't exist, of course. And it's unlikely that all four remain in playoff position once the regular season is over. But the NFC East remaining this competitive through 12 weeks is a legitimate accomplishment and one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2022. And it's not out of the question for all of them to make the postseason.

FiveThirtyEight's projection assigned every NFC East team a 50% or better chance of making the postseason based on data through Sunday afternoon's games. It bases its projections on standings and power rankings assigned to teams that consider head-to-head results. The 9-1 Eagles and 8-3 Cowboys are virtual locks with a 99% chance of maintaining their postseason standing.

Commanders-Giants matchups loom large

The Giants and the Commanders are the best candidates to drop out of the playoff race, and they just so happen to play each other next week in a game that could knock the loser to the wrong side of the playoff chase. FiveThirtyEight assigns the 7-5 Commanders a 66% chance of making the playoffs following Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons. New York's loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving dropped its record to 7-4 and its playoff chances to 50%.

Per FiveThirtyEight's projections, a Commanders win against the Giants in Week 13 would boost their playoff probability all the way to 88% while dropping New York's to 27%. A Giants win would increase their probability to 73% while dropping the Commanders' to 43%.

The Giants are reeling after a 6-1 start and have lost three of their last four games. The Commanders are on a hot streak with a 6-1 record after a 1-4 start. Whatever happens next Sunday, they'll get another shot at each other two weeks later in a Week 15 rematch.

The NFC East isn't the only division with a shot at putting every team in the postseason. The AFC East was in a similar position after Week 10 and would claim three playoff spots based on the standings after Sunday's games. The 6-5 New England Patriots are the first team on the wrong side of the AFC playoff bubble.

If either division achieves the feat, it will be the first to put all four of its teams in the postseason. It wasn't even possible until the NFL added a fourth wild-card position to each playoff bracket last postseason. But it was supposed to be the AFC West with the best shot at doing so this season. Instead, as the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders flounder, the NFC East is in best position to sweep its way into the playoffs with 2/3 of the regular season in the books.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Rams Have Made Decision On Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are completely removed from the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency sweepstakes. According to team insider Greg Beacham, the Rams are no longer reserving OBJ's spot in the SoFi Stadium locker room. The locker that housed Beckham's nameplate for the entire 2022 season is now blank. The Rams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
102.5 The Bone

College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024

Officials with the College Football Playoff on Thursday that the tournament will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-2025 season. Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Dec. 1: In a statement, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said officials were “delighted to be moving forward.” Previously, the tournament’s board of managers had announced it would expand to include 12 teams by 2026.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy