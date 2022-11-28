Read full article on original website
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled January 15
BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
LSUSports.net
Bohnet Selected to SEC Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior defensive specialist Jill Bohnet has been selected to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Community Service Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office. Bohnet is the Athletes for Hope – LSU Volleyball Community Service Representative. She contributed school supply donations for Thankful Tiger and made backpacks...
LSUSports.net
Louisiana State Distance Champion Rhen Langley Signs with the Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – Rhen Langley, the 2022 Louisiana state cross country champion, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Thursday. Langley, a senior at Zachary (La.) High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible...
Tulane rises, LSU falls in latest College Football Playoff rankings
An upset loss to Texas A&M over the weekend dropped LSU from fifth to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.
WAFB.com
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested
Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mekhi Wingo - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game. Mason Taylor - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
LSUSports.net
Javelin All-American Trinity Spooner Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – Trinity Spooner, a high school all-American javelin thrower, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Spooner, a senior at South Beauregard High School in Longville, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will...
LSUSports.net
Top Thrower Leah Acosta Signs with LSU Track & Field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Acosta, one of the nation’s top high school throwers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Acosta, a senior at Midland (Texas) Legacy High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and...
LSUSports.net
LSU’s Angel Reese Named On Wade Trophy Watchlist
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to another watchlist Wednesday morning, this time for the Wade Trophy which is presented each year to the best player in women’s college basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Reese, since transferring to LSU from Maryland, has...
LSUSports.net
Former Player, Coach Karen Bahnsen In 2023 Alabama Sports Hall Of Fame Class
BATON ROUGE – Karen Mayson Bahnsen, the first recruit of LSU women’s golf and later the longtime coach of the LSU team, was announced this week as a member of the 2023 induction class of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Birmingham. The announcement was made by...
LSUSports.net
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern, 63-55; Remains Undefeated
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
LSUSports.net
SEC Announces 2023 Gymnastics Television Schedule
BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics will be featured on television seven times in the 2023 regular season, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. “What a great Television schedule and overall schedule we have this year. Our fans and all fans of college gymnastics should love this,” said head coach Jay Clark. “While I wish our meet here with Oklahoma could be televised, there is certainly no shortage of exciting match ups for us this year. I have always felt we owe our fans an exciting schedule and this year definitely delivers.”
theadvocate.com
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LSU offers $2 tickets for men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is calling it a “slam dunk for your Friday plans,” as tickets for the men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington can be scooped up for as little as $2. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are 6-1 so far this...
Who is LSU's Biggest Threat against Georgia?
As Georgia and LSU prepare for their battle in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. We take a look at an LSU player that could cause major issues for Georgia.
brproud.com
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
brproud.com
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
Dates/Times for Re-Airing of Louisiana-Based Movie 'My Southern Family Christmas'
It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again. Wonder no more.
3 Men Were Killing The Women Of Baton Rouge At The Same Time — Who Were They?
Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis, and Jeffery Lee Guillory all had one eerie trait in common. Between 1994 and 2004, more than 36 women were brutally murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The alarming statistic earned the city a deadly reputation. “Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge,” premiering Saturday, December 10...
