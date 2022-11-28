BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics will be featured on television seven times in the 2023 regular season, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. “What a great Television schedule and overall schedule we have this year. Our fans and all fans of college gymnastics should love this,” said head coach Jay Clark. “While I wish our meet here with Oklahoma could be televised, there is certainly no shortage of exciting match ups for us this year. I have always felt we owe our fans an exciting schedule and this year definitely delivers.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO