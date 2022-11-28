ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled January 15

BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
Bohnet Selected to SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior defensive specialist Jill Bohnet has been selected to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Community Service Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office. Bohnet is the Athletes for Hope – LSU Volleyball Community Service Representative. She contributed school supply donations for Thankful Tiger and made backpacks...
Louisiana State Distance Champion Rhen Langley Signs with the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – Rhen Langley, the 2022 Louisiana state cross country champion, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Thursday. Langley, a senior at Zachary (La.) High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible...
Javelin All-American Trinity Spooner Signs with Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – Trinity Spooner, a high school all-American javelin thrower, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Spooner, a senior at South Beauregard High School in Longville, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will...
Top Thrower Leah Acosta Signs with LSU Track & Field

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Acosta, one of the nation’s top high school throwers, has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Wednesday. Acosta, a senior at Midland (Texas) Legacy High School, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and...
LSU’s Angel Reese Named On Wade Trophy Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to another watchlist Wednesday morning, this time for the Wade Trophy which is presented each year to the best player in women’s college basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Reese, since transferring to LSU from Maryland, has...
No. 11 LSU Holds Off Southeastern, 63-55; Remains Undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
SEC Announces 2023 Gymnastics Television Schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Gymnastics will be featured on television seven times in the 2023 regular season, announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. “What a great Television schedule and overall schedule we have this year. Our fans and all fans of college gymnastics should love this,” said head coach Jay Clark. “While I wish our meet here with Oklahoma could be televised, there is certainly no shortage of exciting match ups for us this year. I have always felt we owe our fans an exciting schedule and this year definitely delivers.”
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
