Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO