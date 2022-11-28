Read full article on original website
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
Powerhouse programs Stillwater, Choctaw meet to decide 6AII state championship
By Michael Kinney Stillwater photo by Christian Potts Ever since the 2022 season started, it’s seemed like Stillwater and Choctaw were on a collision course. Even though the likes of Edmond Deer Creek and Muskogee were worthy contenders, the Pioneers (13-0) and Yellowjackets (11-1) were ...
College Football Star Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Brent Venables is set to lose one of his most talented receivers at Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Sooners former five-star wideout Theo Wease announced that he intends to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here. I also want to say...
Oklahoma DB Jordan Mukes to Enter Transfer Portal
The Sooners' big safety announced Tuesday that he intends to leave team when the portal opens next week.
Conner Higginbotham signs with Oklahoma Christian – Nov. 28, 2022
Old High’s Conner Higginbotham signed to continue his swimming career with Oklahoma Christian.
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
Oklahoma football: Former four-star graduate DT Jacob Lacey intends to transfer from Notre Dame to OU
While you and I were tearing into some turkey, maybe a little green bean casserole, the Oklahoma football coaching staff was working, and they brought in former four-star DT Jacob Lacey from Notre Dame. The graduate transfer Irishman is a nice get for the Sooners and will have two years of eligibility left. OU will need some help upfront as some guys are set to depart.
Oklahoma football: Sooners going bowling, but does it really matter?
Oklahoma football is heading to a postseason bowl for the 24th consecutive season. What’s not said in that declarative sentence is this is the closest the Sooners have come to not making the postseason during that time span, which dates back to the 1999 season. It is not determined...
Protective Order Against Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker Dismissed
The plaintiff failed to appear at last week's hearing, so the EPO was dismissed.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
DEADline: Who Murdered OKC Metro Barber Joseph Jackson?
Six years ago, a neighbor found Oklahoma City metro barber Joseph Jackson, 42, dead in the garage of his townhouse. Investigators say it appeared Jackson opened the door to his killer. Oklahoma City Police are opening the case files to News 9’s licensed investigator Lisa Monahan and photojournalist Mike Weber....
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma
With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
Shooting in northeast OKC leaves one shot in the leg
Oklahoma City Police say an argument led to one person being shot in the leg.
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
