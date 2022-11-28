ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person, officials say

(CNN) — An explosion occurred at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one employee who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday. The individual was slightly injured and is being treated at hospital, while police are investigating, the ministry said. Police say it is too early...
The Hill

Pentagon warns Turkey against Syria ground invasion after strikes threaten US troops

The Pentagon is warning NATO member Turkey against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered U.S. troops.  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his “strong opposition” to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call.  Austin…

