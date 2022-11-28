Read full article on original website
Explosion at Ukraine embassy in Madrid injures one person, officials say
(CNN) — An explosion occurred at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one employee who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday. The individual was slightly injured and is being treated at hospital, while police are investigating, the ministry said. Police say it is too early...
Pentagon warns Turkey against Syria ground invasion after strikes threaten US troops
The Pentagon is warning NATO member Turkey against a new military operation in Syria, after strikes in the country late last month endangered U.S. troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart, conveying his “strong opposition” to a new Turkish military operation in Syria, according to a Pentagon readout on the call. Austin…
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
Biden ‘confident’ rail strike will be avoided after meeting with congressional leaders
(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is “confident” a rail strike will be avoided while meeting with the top four Congressional leaders, adding that Congress “has to act to prevent” a rail strike. “I asked the four top leaders in Congress to ask...
‘We’re not finished yet,’ says USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman ahead of knockout stages
(CNN) — After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first...
