fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 13 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the fantasy playoffs just ahead, start/sit decisions become even more fraught than usual. One misstep could knock you out of playoff contention and leave you tormented by regret for months. So let’s not have any of that, OK? Let’s make this a December to remember. As always,...
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
With National Football Day (aka Thanksgiving) behind us, we’re getting down to the wire in fantasy. Most leagues start their fantasy playoffs in Week 15 or 16, meaning there are just 2 or 3 weeks of the regular season left. When streaming defenses we like to target backup quarterbacks, so it’s valuable to stay up to date on who’s starting for each team. As such, here are the movers and shakers in the QB landscape this week:
Darnell Mooney (ankle) placed on injured reserve, ending season
Darnell Mooney has been officially placed on the injured reserve, a move that confirms that he is out for the rest of the season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) This is just a formality, as Mooney was already reported to miss the rest of the year with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. In his absence, Justin Fields will turn to Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown as his top receiving options for the final stretch of the season.
Aaron Rodgers (ribs) planning to play in Week 13
According to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers, he received good news on his MRI scans Tuesday, and the franchise player plans to suit up against Chicago in Week 13. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodgers was unable to finish the game against the Eagles on Sunday, paving the way for...
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
Video: Week 13 Wide Receivers Rankings (2022 Fantasy Football)
Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads win fantasy football championships. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>
The Primer: Week 13 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
Fantasy Football Week 13 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 13 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player (unless I missed one here or there). This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Tuesday: Do first pass of player projections in the evening. Thursday: Do initial update in the...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start/Sit Advice: Sleepers & Duds (2022)
Which under-the-radar players might be able to give your fantasy team a lift? Which chalky players might not be as safe as they seem?. Our featured analysts name some potential sleepers and underachievers for Week 13. Check out all of our weekly fantasy football content >>. If you want to...
Bruce Brown Jr. chips in 12 points Monday against Rockets
Bruce Brown Jr. chipped in 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) while also recording two steals, blocking one shot, dishing out three assists, and grabbing three rebounds in the Nuggets' 129-113 win over the Rockets. Fantasy Impact:. Brown Jr. has made the most of his limited usage while...
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 13 RB & WR Rankings – The Curious Case of Kareem Hunt
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
WR vs. CB Matchups & Advice: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
Another crazy week in the NFL, and here we go at another attempt trying to predict the NEARLY unpredictable. Weekly readers will likely jump straight to the charts/our picks, but if you are new to this piece (as we have picked up some steam of late), here is what you are looking at: leveraging advanced data, our models hone in on player matchups AND defensive tendencies to predict what WRs are more or less likely to “boom” in a given week.
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 13 (2022)
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
Fantasy Football Week 13 Lineup Land Mines (2022)
The premise behind this article is simple. Identifying fantasy football land mines — a guy you’re probably thinking about starting, but here’s why he might be a land mine that explodes your starting lineup — for the upcoming week. Proceed with caution, and don’t be afraid...
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (Week 13)
Week 12 was wild, filled with drama, dominant performances, and a Thanksgiving feast. It was fun for fans of the NFL and fantasy football alike. Let’s look at some of the players I value differently based on their production and see who I might be targeting in trades. Here we go!
Week 13 NFL DFS Primer: Bills at Patriots Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The Bills and Patriots meet for the first time in 2022. The visitors are favorites against the long-time AFC East kings. The two foes are markedly different. However, they’ll both likely take to the air early and often, reflected in the following player suggestions. Check out all of our...
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Fantasy Football Hot Takes: Tua Tagovailoa, Keenan Allen, Dalvin Cook, Pat Freiermuth (Week 13)
I was certainly on the right track last week with my spicy predictions in Week 12. Alas, none of them were exactly right. On the other hand, all four of them gave me a glimmer of hope during the action. D’Andre Swift looked incredibly explosive and ‘almost’ scored a touchdown...
Fantasy Football Rankings: Dynasty Trade Value Chart (December 2022 Update)
Whether it’s a dynasty startup draft or your rookie draft, we have you covered. Our team of analysts includes Derek Brown and Matthew Freedman to join Andrew Erickson and Joe Pisapia. Oh, and don’t forget Pat Fitzmaurice and Scott Bogman, who will return soon to have you covered every week through the offseason with our Dynasty Football Podcast.
Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
There are a few injury situations that will affect handcuffs worth monitoring heading into Week 13. I’ll briefly touch on each one here and how I would handle things for waiver pickups:. Travis Etienne left Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Early reports are that he is fine but...
