Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO