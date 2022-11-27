ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shafter, CA

KGET 17

4 in custody after traffic stop turned search and seizure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into two adults and two teens being arrested by Bakersfield Police Wednesday night, according to the department. Officers conducted the traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Sky View Drive, just south of Panama Lane. During the stop, officials said they...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD searches for Home Depot burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary that took place at a business in East Bakersfield, according to a news release from the department. Bakersfield Police Department officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 23...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

20-month-old killed on Thanksgiving Day identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler who was killed after a car driven by a family member backed over her on Thanksgiving has been identified. 20-month-old Adela Catalina Hurtado was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after being hit. She died shortly after from her injuries. The Kern County Coroner’s Office said her cause of death […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD seizes firearm, makes arrest after serving search warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a 20-year-old man and seized a firearm from a home in Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant for firearm possession and evading an officer at a home on East Casa...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco

Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Suspect in Delano church vandalism makes first court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of multiple hate crimes against the New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has been formally charged with vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism over $400 or more and property damages to violate civil rights. The alleged vandal, a 33-year-old Filipino man, Kyle Lewis Sison of Delano, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

Nuestra Familia, Norteno Gang Takedown Nets 10 More Guilty Pleas

The guilty pleas from Operation Red Reaper, which targeted the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteno street gang, are piling up at Fresno’s federal courthouse. Ten defendants charged in the 2019 takedown pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
LEMOORE, CA

