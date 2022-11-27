Read full article on original website
KGET 17
4 in custody after traffic stop turned search and seizure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into two adults and two teens being arrested by Bakersfield Police Wednesday night, according to the department. Officers conducted the traffic stop around 7:30 p.m. on Sky View Drive, just south of Panama Lane. During the stop, officials said they...
KGET 17
BPD searches for Home Depot burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary that took place at a business in East Bakersfield, according to a news release from the department. Bakersfield Police Department officials said the burglary happened on Oct. 23...
20-month-old killed on Thanksgiving Day identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler who was killed after a car driven by a family member backed over her on Thanksgiving has been identified. 20-month-old Adela Catalina Hurtado was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after being hit. She died shortly after from her injuries. The Kern County Coroner’s Office said her cause of death […]
KGET 17
BPD seizes firearm, makes arrest after serving search warrant
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a 20-year-old man and seized a firearm from a home in Bakersfield Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers served a search warrant for firearm possession and evading an officer at a home on East Casa...
KMJ
Fugitive “Armed, Dangerous” Out of Tulare County is Caught Hiding in Bakersfield
TULARE COUNTY, CA (KMJ/FOX 26) – A man who was once considered both armed and dangerous is back behind bars in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Ramos, 29, was wanted by law enforcement and made it onto the top 10 fugitive list in the county.
Man gets 15 years after pleading no contest to Wasco shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an assault charge in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wasco. Alejandro Jauregui, 24, was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest last month to assault with a gun, and prosecutors dismissed four other felonies, […]
FOUND: Jasmin Nunez, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department reports that Jasmin has been safely returned home in a press release dated November 30, 2022.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Burning Structure in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Firefighters were on the scene of a burning building early Thursday morning that appeared to be abandoned and unoccupied. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the approximately 12:00 a.m., Dec. 1, call for a structure fire on South H and Radiance Drive in the city of Bakersfield.
CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrates last day at 23ABC after promotion
California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Robert Rodriguez celebrated his last day at 23ABC, as he has been promoted to Sergeant.
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco
Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
Suspect in Delano church vandalism makes first court appearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of multiple hate crimes against the New Allen Chapel AME Church in Delano has been formally charged with vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism over $400 or more and property damages to violate civil rights. The alleged vandal, a 33-year-old Filipino man, Kyle Lewis Sison of Delano, […]
Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
GV Wire
Nuestra Familia, Norteno Gang Takedown Nets 10 More Guilty Pleas
The guilty pleas from Operation Red Reaper, which targeted the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteno street gang, are piling up at Fresno’s federal courthouse. Ten defendants charged in the 2019 takedown pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
Driver sentenced in deadly officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday for driving a vehicle during a brief chase after which his passenger ran and was fatally shot by police. Ismael Gardea, 39, was sentenced to eight months after pleading no contest last month to recklessly evading police, according to court records. He also received four years […]
Officer involved shooting in Wasco, KCSO arrests 1
According to a press release by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fled from deputies investigating gunshots they'd heard.
Deputies in search of gunman who shot man in leg
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is responsible for shooting another man in the leg. Deputies say on Sunday around 2:00 a.m. they responded to a call about someone who had been shot near Jeff Road and Slough Drive in Lemoore. Investigators say the victim […]
Cedric Struggs makes court appearance, attorney requests continuance
Cedric Struggs was convicted in 1981 for a murder-robbery in Bakersfield where he was not the shooter. The 60-year-old, who is hoping to be released soon, appeared in court on Tuesday, November 29th.
