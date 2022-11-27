#8 - Hoyas vs. Texas Tech - 11/30/22 - Here’s how I saw that game: Georgetown was good when Texas Tech had no interest in the game whatsoever. Call me a pessimist or anti-Hoya or whatever (actually, please don’t call me that, in fact, don’t call anyone that). Despite the strong start and the second-half run, I just don’t leave that game feeling much different about the team than I did going in. Their overall margin for error remains razor-thin because of their approach on offense and defense.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO