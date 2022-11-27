ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
casualhoya.com

GAME GRADES: Hoyas Repeat Past Mistakes in Big Test with Texas Tech

#8 - Hoyas vs. Texas Tech - 11/30/22 - Here’s how I saw that game: Georgetown was good when Texas Tech had no interest in the game whatsoever. Call me a pessimist or anti-Hoya or whatever (actually, please don’t call me that, in fact, don’t call anyone that). Despite the strong start and the second-half run, I just don’t leave that game feeling much different about the team than I did going in. Their overall margin for error remains razor-thin because of their approach on offense and defense.
LUBBOCK, TX
casualhoya.com

RAIDED: Hoyas Show Fight in Second Half, Lose to Texas Tech 79-65

Your Georgetown Hoyas traveled to Lubbock, Texas as 16.5 point underdogs to square up against Texas Tech, where the Red Raiders have won their last 24 consecutive home games - how nice would that be! If you are like me, you assumed a Big East-Big 12 match-up would televised, but that was not the case. Like most Georgetown fans, the first 10 minutes of basketball may have been missed due to failed attempts to find the channel, get an ESPN+ subscription, and stream the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
casualhoya.com

GAME THREAD: Georgetown at Texas Tech

Game 6: Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Texas Tech (4-2) Where: United Supermarkets Arena on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. Streaming: ESPN+ (Ted Emrich and Bryndon Manzer) Radio: 106.7 The Fan and Sirius XM 392 (or 982 online); (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Series: The Hoyas own...
LUBBOCK, TX
casualhoya.com

Hoyas Notebook 11/29: Ewing talks ahead of Texas Tech

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing met with media over a video call Tuesday morning before he and his team travel to Lubbock, Texas. The Hoyas of course take on Texas Tech in the annual Big 12-Big East Battle on Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. It could also be called the Mac McClung Bowl I guess.
LUBBOCK, TX
casualhoya.com

BECOME A PART OF THE GEORGETOWN HOYAS FAN CLUB

Getting involved in the Georgetown Hoyas fan club is a great way to become a part of a family-oriented, fun-filled group that supports the school's athletics. From track and field to rowing and ice hockey, there's something for everyone. Party atmosphere abounds at the games. With a toke from white...
WASHINGTON, DC
casualhoya.com

THE GEORGETOWN HOYAS COMMUNITY

Founded in 1855, Georgetown University is home to a diverse student population that makes for a vibrant and active community. From academics to athletics, you will find plenty to enjoy at Georgetown. The most enjoyable way to enjoy watching a game is with colleagues, especially if you're smoking a joint...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy