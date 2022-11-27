Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
MLB Hot Stove: Astros upgrade ‘absolutely kills’ Yankees; Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander updates
The Houston Astros beat up on the Yankees again in the 2022 regular season, then they knocked them out of the playoffs again on their way to winning another World Series. And now while the Yankees wait for free agent Aaron Judge to decide whether he’s returning or leaving after a 62-homer season, the Astros already have hit an offseason home run.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Yardbarker
Yankees ‘getting calls’ on starting infielder via trade
The New York Yankees can justifiably trade infielder Gleyber Torres this off-season if they see Anthony Volpe as a legitimate contributor during the 2023 campaign. The expectation is that Oswald Peraza and Volpe will compete for the starting shortstop job next spring, but Volpe will likely need a few weeks if not months at the Triple-A level having just been elevated this past season.
Yankees Offer Aaron Judge Record Contract After Years of Lowballing Him
Aaron Judge has reportedly been offered a record contract by the Yankees.
Deadspin
Jeff Bagwell, you won the World Series, clown!
I didn’t realize that Jeff Bagwell had become that guy at the end of the bar who tells you about the time he saw the original The Wall Tour every single time you enter the place. Not what I would have picked for him during his playing days, but here we are.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
CBS Sports
Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell criticizes Astros' recent tilt toward analytics but says he doesn't want GM job
The Houston Astros remain in need of a general manager after surprisingly cutting ties with incumbent James Click earlier this offseason. So enter Jeff Bagwell?. The franchise legend and Hall of Fame first baseman has been a close advisor to club owner Jim Crane for some time, and the idea that he might be in for a larger and more formal front-office role gained credence when Bagwell reportedly helped negotiate José Abreu's recent free-agent contract with Houston. On Tuesday, Bagwell leveled what seems to be thinly veiled criticism at Click and his data-driven approach:
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target
The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency. Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.
Yardbarker
Willson Contreras reportedly receiving interest from top contender
Free agent catcher Willson Contreras figures to be in demand on the open market and might have a very attractive option in one particular team. Contreras has been drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Contreras’ former team, the Chicago Cubs, has subsequently shown interest in ex-Astros catcher Christian Vazquez.
Philadelphia Phillies ‘the favorites’ to sign this top shortstop in MLB free agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly jumped to the front of the pack to acquire a two-time All-Star and one of
Noah Syndergaard’s market as he tries bold new approach amid velocity decline
Noah Syndergaard is one of many free agents that teams could look into. However, the former All-Star is no longer one of the premier hurlers in baseball. Injuries have left his abilities partly depleted and he is working to refine his game and remain a solid option. The 30-year-old is...
Yardbarker
LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
Last year, Miller appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Giants, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. He did, however, strike out 14 batters, which could be something that Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes liked to see. The Dodgers are known for doing low risk,...
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2023
The only solidified piece in the outfield for the Yankees is centerfielder Harrison Bader, who general manager Brian Cashman acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline this past season. Cashman gave away starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery in exchange for Bader, who was dealing with plantar fasciitis at the time.
Justin Verlander Rumors: Astros Do Not See Signing Free Agent as a Priority
The talk recently has been that the four teams most deeply involved in the Justin Verlander pursuit are the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, and Mets. To hear MLB insider Jon Morosi talk, though, it sounds like Houston might be pulling out of that race. That’s the Astros’ owner giving a nonchalant...
