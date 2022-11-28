ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are some churches leaving — and others staying with — the United Methodist Church?

By Isabella Volmert The Dallas Morning News
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Historic decisions continue to be made from local to national levels within the United Methodist Church, a denomination facing division as some churches vote to disaffiliate over theological and operational differences largely related to the inclusion of LGBTQ people.

In the two conferences that include the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a combined 89 congregations have voted in favor of leaving, causing heartbreak within the community. However, some Methodist congregations have viewed the process as a decision to stay and look forward to the denomination’s next chapter.

