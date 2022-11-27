WATCH: Kenneth Walker III carries multiple defenders forward for touchdown run

Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Kenneth Walker III has been making quite a name for himself in the NFL this year. Walker, who has quickly become a front-runner of Offensive Rookie of the Year, now leads all rookies in touchdowns scored as he has emerged as the starter for the Seattle Seahawks.

On Sunday, Walker added another two touchdowns to his total, and one of them was a tremendous highlight, with Walker carrying multiple defenders while he drove himself into the endzone.

Watch it below:

