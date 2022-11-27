ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

catamountsports.com

Catamounts Host Queens Thursday in Annual Education Day Game

CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center Thursday hosting Queens in its annual Education Day game at noon. Area school children are invited to enjoy the lunchtime event. Once again, this season, WCU Athletics will implement a clear...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Men’s Basketball Wraps Up November with Visit from Gardner-Webb

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After playing four straight games away from the friendly confines of Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center, the Western Carolina men's basketball team closes out the month of November on its home court on Wednesday against Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. Wednesday's game will be streamed on...
CULLOWHEE, NC
The Clemson Insider

'It’s not acceptable'

Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
CLEMSON, SC
iheart.com

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents

Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
avlwatchdog.org

New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
FLETCHER, NC

