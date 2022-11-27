Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Host Queens Thursday in Annual Education Day Game
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina women's basketball returns to the friendly confines of Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center Thursday hosting Queens in its annual Education Day game at noon. Area school children are invited to enjoy the lunchtime event. Once again, this season, WCU Athletics will implement a clear...
catamountsports.com
Men’s Basketball Wraps Up November with Visit from Gardner-Webb
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – After playing four straight games away from the friendly confines of Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center, the Western Carolina men's basketball team closes out the month of November on its home court on Wednesday against Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. Wednesday's game will be streamed on...
'It’s not acceptable'
Monday was certainly difficult for the Clemson football team when it reconvened and got back to work following last Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. “Yesterday was a tough day,” head coach Dabo (...)
Clemson receiver to have surgery, out for season
During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of the sophomore wide receiver who left last Saturday's loss to South Carolina with an injury. Beaux (...)
Sully’s Steamers comes to The Hub in Spartanburg
Sully's Steamers, the bagel sandwich chain popular in the Carolinas, has opened a restaurant in Spartanburg.
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. The Bromfield Inn in Brevard, North CarolinaPhoto bycarleealexandria.com. Nestled behind the bustling little mountain town of Brevard, North Carolina lies one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts — The Bromfield Inn.
WYFF4.com
Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announces passing of longtime employee
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Employees and customers of a popular Upstate restaurant are mourning a loss with heavy hearts this week. Wade's Restaurant in Spartanburg announced on Facebook the passing of a woman who worked there for more than 30 years. Mildred Fridy died on Nov. 20, at the age...
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
greenvillejournal.com
BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents
Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
WLOS.com
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
Another North Carolina school placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
avlwatchdog.org
New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Stretch of I-26 among worst in North Carolina for work zone crashes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's not the list you want to be on, let alone near the top. But that's where a News 13 investigation into work zone crashes found two mountain counties. The cost to drivers is $684,000,000 in repairs annually. A News 13 investigation uncovered where those...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
Comments / 0