In May of this year, after bitcoin had dropped from its highs of around $60k to about half that, I wrote an article deriding those who, at that time, were saying that that move signaled the “end of crypto.” I said then that they were wrong, just as they had been wrong when they said the same thing back in 2014 when I started to write here on the subject, when BTC/USD was in the hundreds, and on every occasion after that when BTC/USD dipped. I noted that Bitcoin could and probably would go lower, but the fact that it was responding to fundamental influences such as higher interest rates and lower growth expectations proved that it was a legitimate tradeable asset.

8 HOURS AGO