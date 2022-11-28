Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Europe wary of Turkish hub to hide gas 'made in Moscow'
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's plan to make Turkey a hub for Russian gas in theory could allow Moscow to mask its exports with fuel from other sources, but that might not be enough to persuade Europeans to buy, analysts and sources said. Russia supplied 40% of...
Nissan Looks to Regain Market Share With Affordable EVs
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida joined Cheddar News to discuss how the Japanese automaker is planning to regain market share in the U.S. with more affordable EV vehicles.
In no surprise to anyone, Sydney has officially been named as one of the world's most expensive cities
Sydney has been ranked the world's tenth most expensive city to live in, with researchers considering the price of rent, groceries and everyday services. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) found Sydneysiders are paying some of the highest prices in the world alongside infamously expensive cities like New York and Hong Kong.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Fed Signals Potential Easing in Rate Hikes
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board following U.S. markets’ positive reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the possibility of a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in December instead of another 75-bps rise. India’s SENSEX gained 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.90% and 0.92% ahead, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace rising 0.98% led by Non-Energy Materials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Rise on Discussions of Further Supply Cuts by OPEC+
Energy stocks are set to gain at the open to start the final trading month of 2022. Oil prices up over 2% is aiding the group, as are higher broader equity indices, which are indicating gains of about 0.3% (as of 9:00 AM ET). Oil rose about $1 a barrel...
NASDAQ
Mexican president meets with CEOs of Mondelez and Bimbo
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a tweet on Tuesday he met with the CEOs of U.S. snack company Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O and Mexican breakmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX. He added that Mondelez would pay more than 6 billion pesos ($312.04 million)...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower
(RTTNews) - A slew of economic announcements might be the highlight on Thursday. The weekly jobless claims, personal income, and spending and manufacturing activity might get attention on the day. Investors are keen to know more about the slowing of the pace of the rate hikes as Federal Reserve Chair...
NASDAQ
Silicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley leaders welcomed Elon Musk's management of Twitter, with Netflix NFLX.Oco-founder Reed Hastings going so far as to call the billionaire "the bravest, most creative person on the planet." Meta Platforms META.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he was keen to see how Elon...
NASDAQ
Thai Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,635-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
What the Reaction to the FTX Saga Says About Bitcoin
In May of this year, after bitcoin had dropped from its highs of around $60k to about half that, I wrote an article deriding those who, at that time, were saying that that move signaled the “end of crypto.” I said then that they were wrong, just as they had been wrong when they said the same thing back in 2014 when I started to write here on the subject, when BTC/USD was in the hundreds, and on every occasion after that when BTC/USD dipped. I noted that Bitcoin could and probably would go lower, but the fact that it was responding to fundamental influences such as higher interest rates and lower growth expectations proved that it was a legitimate tradeable asset.
NASDAQ
The Booming Legal Cannabis Market Has Plenty of Upside
The U.S. marijuana industry is booming as states all across the country continue to legalize medical and recreational cannabis. U.S. marijuana sales are reportedly set to jump over 20% to $33 billion in 2022, which is up from just $9 billion five years ago and $3 billion in 2015. Legal...
Comments / 0