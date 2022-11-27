Read full article on original website
'Another big-time game': Different Gonzaga, Baylor teams meet two years after national championship clash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Julian Strawther watched from Gonzaga’s bench two years ago as Baylor’s lead grew from big to bigger to insurmountable. Strawther, used sparingly during his freshman season at Gonzaga, couldn’t do much about the final outcome at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but that didn’t make the sights and sounds of an 86-70 national championship loss any easier to swallow.
Short-handed Gonzaga women outlast Stephen F. Austin, 71-59
Eight players were more than enough for Gonzaga to take a memorable win Thursday night at Stephen F. Austin. With her injured twin sister and dozens of family and friends in the stands, senior Kaylynne Truong played almost the entire game and scored 21 points to lead the Zags to a 71-59 nonconference win in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Snow starting to fall across the region, latest timeline from Blake Jensen
Snow is already starting to fall across parts of the region, reaching Spokane soon. We're under a NonStop Local Weather Alert, Blake Jensen has the latest timeline.
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a "Winter Storm Watch" for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a "Winter Storm Warning" is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4" of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4" throughout the day Wednesday.
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy snowfall
Spokane Public Schools is preparing for heavy snowfall this week. NonStop Local KHQ's Ava Wainhouse spoke with Superintendent Adam Swinyard on Tuesday.
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
Firefighters respond to two fires in north Spokane, rescue cat
Spokane firefighters kept busy on Thursday, responding to two house fires in the same north Spokane neighborhood. At the second fire, firefighters provided oxygen to a cat that was suffering from smoke inhalation.
Mead School District closed on Friday due to side streets not being plowed until Sunday
The Mead School District is closed on Friday due to side streets not being able to be plowed until Sunday, a text to families said. Right now, MSD is the only closure for tomorrow.
Emergency crews responding to crash on I-90 eastbound near Argonne exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - The crash is now cleared. Eastbound lanes are open. Last Updated: Dec. 1 at 6:45 a.m. A multi-vehicle collision is blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Right now, emergency crews are on scene responding to the crash. We don't know the cause of the...
Fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area, public warned to avoid the area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) released the name and a picture of the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Sunset Hills area. According to SPD, 33-year-old Mitchel Chandler is suspected of shooting and killing a person on the 2300 block of West 16th Ave. Officers found a body in the residence at about 2:30 p.m.
Man arrested for high speed chase in Spokane Valley
28-year-old Dylan Cassotta has been arrested after a high speed chase in Spokane Valley. Cassotta is facing multiple charges and is on a $35,000 bond.
