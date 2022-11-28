Read full article on original website
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for December 1, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
The Smurfs Take On Web3 | The Smurfs Society | Planet Smurf
Follow the Smurfs on their next big adventure to make the world bluer! thesmurfssociety.com. The Smurfs are leveraging NFTs to create a community that takes meaningful action for the planet. The next big adventure for our blue friends is taking them where no Smurf has gone before… the blockchain! The...
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment
Mission Log: Prodigy - ep 115 - "Masquerade" | Roddenberry Entertainment. Star Trek: Prodigy season 1, episode 15, "Masquerade" goes into the Mission Log. Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Renews 'Star Trek: Prodigy' for Season 2!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit, Instagram,...
Family Movie Night | December 2022 Highlights | Nick@Nite
Grab the popcorn and tune into Nick@Nite every Sunday evening from 9:30 p.m. (ET/PT) for Family Movie Night! This month, catch: Sonic The Hedgehog, The LEGO NINJAGO Movie, and The Croods: A New Age!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows old and new on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!
How to Stream 'Reindeer In Here' for FREE on Paramount+
Reindeer In Here is now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready for a North Pole adventure with Blizz the reindeer in the new special Reindeer In Here!. Blizz wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better. Theo, a lonely 10-year-old boy,...
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High
Monster High Mysteries Ep 3: Lagoona Investigates A Mysterious Sound! | Monster High. Lagoona and Draculaura search the school for clues - everywhere from the casketball courts to the pipes! They meet up with Clawdeen and Frankie when they all hear a mysterious sound to investigate. Someone or something is hiding in the closet - what is it!?
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
Our Avatar Studios Friends with Isabella Boettcher & Pramodh Manian | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Meet two wonderful friends of the podcast, who also happen to work at Avatar Studios! Janet and Dante welcome Isabella Boettcher and Pramodh Manian for a chat about their work at Avatar Studios, how they discovered the Avatarverse, and some of their favorite moments in Book Two of ATLA! Find which Avatar character Isabella would go on a vacation with… and her answer may surprise you! Learn which character Pramodh would feel most comfortable loaning money to, and why! All this and more with two of our favorite folks who happen to spend their days working with our Two Dads.
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Josh and Blue make it just in time for their audition with Rainbow Puppy thanks to getting some help from Steve and Joe! Sing along to "Happiness is Magic" an official clip from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
Weird Al Yankovic on 'Nick Rocks' on Nickelodeon in 1987
Weird Al Yankovic on Nick Rocks 1987 Nickelodeon VERY RARE 80s TV FOOTAGE | 80's TV & Found Footage!. All the Weird Al Yankovic segments from the November 27, 1987 episode of Nickelodeon's music video program, Nick Rocks - the precursor to MTV!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your...
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Glad you're here Pups! We have an electrifying problem at City Hall⚡⚡⚡. There's two Pups, who would be perfect for this mission. One doesn’t run, they fly 🚁 and the other one is pretty great at repairing things ⚒️. Can you guess who would be best for this mission? #PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolAdventureCityCalls.
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere New 'SpongeBob' & 'The Patrick Star Show' Christmas Specials on December 9
Unwrap brand new SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show Christmas specials, premiering Friday 9th December 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!. 5:00pm - The Patrick Star Show - Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. 5:30pm -...
A Mountain of Entertainment is Waiting For You on Paramount+
Your next great adventure is waiting... Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King and the NFL on CBS are streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Catch Sylvester Stallone in the new original series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923) Tulsa King and don't miss a moment of the NFL on CBS, as we get closer to the playoffs. Plus, don't miss the streaming premiere of the biggest movie of the year Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, December 22.
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos
MONSTER HIGH Exclusive Clip - "Felicia Day" (2022) | JoBlo Animated Videos. Brand-new episodes of Monster High air daily at 5:00 p.m. (ET/PT) only on Nickelodeon!. Episode info: In “That Thing You Deuce,” Deuce overworks himself to win a fundraiser, accidentally turning other students into rock candy treats. The episode airs on Tuesday, November 29 at 5PM (ET/PT). #monsterhigh #nickelodeon.
FaZe Clan's Brian 'Rug' Awadis Announces Rugrats-Inspired Merch Collab With Nickelodeon
FaZe Clan star Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis has revealed his very own merchandise collaboration with Nickelodeon, as the social media star centers his latest drop around the brand's iconic Rugrats property!. When it comes to merch collabs in the gaming space, FaZe Clan is often pushing the envelope on...
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!
Blue Plays Hide & Seek with a Reindeer! ✨ w/ Josh | Blue's Clues & You!. Blue and Josh are enjoying the snow and help Comet the reindeer find his reindeer friends Dancer, Prancer, and Dasher just in time for their magical flight with Santa Claus!. Stream Blue's Big...
Nickelodeon Africa to Launch 'SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu' on December 5
Nickelodeon Africa will launch SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu on Monday 5th December at 15:00 CAT on NickToons, DStv channel 308. As one of the most popular programmes on Nickelodeon, with a cumulative audience of 10 million viewers, the channel hopes to move the needle on promoting and preserving local language through pop-culture. Subtitled in English, SpongeBob SquarePants: isiZulu offers a wonderful opportunity for the whole family to learn and be entertained in isiZulu, one of the official languages in South Africa.
