The Mid-American Conference announced its football end-of-season awards and All-MAC teams Wednesday, and Ohio took home most of them. Ohio coach Tim Albin was named MAC Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 9-3 season and the MAC Championship for the first time since 2016. It is only Albin’s second season as Ohio head coach, and he is just one year removed from ending the season 3-9 in 2021.

