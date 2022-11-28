Read full article on original website
Men's Basketball: What we learned in Ohio's 113-44 win
Ohio trampled UC-Clermont to the tune of 113-44 on Wednesday night. It was a game to test Ohio’s ability to play the right way and stay focused no matter what. Here’s what The Post noticed during the win:. Pay attention to A.J. Brown. Brown started practicing about two...
Volleyball: Ohio hosts first two rounds of the NIVC Tournament
Ohio's season is still alive. Not only did the Bobcats (19-11, 13-5 Mid-American Conference) accept a bid to play in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, they will also host the first two rounds of the tournament, including their first match against Valparaiso (22-10, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). The NIVC...
Football: Tim Albin wins MAC Coach of the Year, Ohio dominates end-of-season awards
The Mid-American Conference announced its football end-of-season awards and All-MAC teams Wednesday, and Ohio took home most of them. Ohio coach Tim Albin was named MAC Coach of the Year after leading the team to a 9-3 season and the MAC Championship for the first time since 2016. It is only Albin’s second season as Ohio head coach, and he is just one year removed from ending the season 3-9 in 2021.
Football: What we learned from Tim Albin during MAC Championship week
Ohio is heading to its first Mid-American Conference Championship since 2016 Saturday, and there are a lot of questions to be answered. How will Ohio get past the No. 1 defense in the MAC? Is running back Sieh Bangura fully healthy? And how has C.J. Harris developed this past week?
Locals, students, battle armed with nerf guns
A wave of nostalgia overcomes many when a nerf gun is mentioned. Nerf gun battles were a big part of many Bobcats’ childhoods. Despite growing up and coming to campus, some students have found an outlet to continue the playful fun. The Ohio University Urban Gaming League, also known...
Police Blotter: Cow found on side of the road; dog sets off home alarm
Deputies responded to McDougal Road, in Millfield, regarding a complaint stating dogs were on the loose, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies talked with the caller and the dogs’ owner. They took a report and issued the dog owner a citation. COW. The Athens County Sheriff’s...
Kazma Knights and other drag performers to bring holiday cheer to Athens
Ohio University has become a popular location for drag shows, previously hosting RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Silky Nutmeg Ganache in August. Yet, drag can be found beyond the bricks of Athens this holiday season. On Dec. 3, Kazma Knights, a local Athens drag queen, will be hosting her fifth annual...
Study Space Locator, task force improves student study experiences
As Finals Week approaches, adequate study spaces on campus at Ohio University will be increasingly utilized by students. Study spaces are public spaces for students to meet with peers in a distraction-free environment to complete homework and out-of-class assignments. Across OU’s Athens Campus, there are many study locations including the Academic Research Center, Baker University Center, Patton Hall, Schoonover Center, Ellis Hall and Alden Library.
Students experience internship processes
Many colleges within Ohio University require students to complete an internship before receiving their diploma, and applying and getting an internship can be a stressful experience for students. Child family studies is one program in which students are required to complete an internship. Jennifer Chabot, a certified child life specialist...
Weekender Briefs: Enjoy holiday films, doodles, art fairs and more
Cardio Dance Group Fitness Class at Ping Center, 82 S. Green Drive, invites participants from 2 to 2:45 p.m. The fast-paced workout uses easily followed dances to allow participants to workout and have fun. No dance experience is necessary, but pre-registration is required. Admission: Free. Holiday Film Series at the...
