Cyber Monday deals start superbly with $100 off Bose QC45 headphones

As the Cyber Monday deals start to roll in, Bose's latest pair of wireless headphones – the QuietComfort 45 (or QC45) – can now be picked up for just $229 at Amazon , Walmart and Best Buy . That's a $100 saving on the RRP and the lowest price we have ever seen them (they were $249 for Prime Day).

While we had everything crossed that we might see them drop to $200 in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, this appears to be the best we are going to get – which is still very good. This is a great price for a great pair of headphones.

If you want Bose's latest and greatest at the lowest price currently around, this Cyber Monday headphones deal could indeed be your best option.

Best Cyber Monday headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort 45 $329 $229 at Amazon (save $100)

These impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering class-leading noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. With $100 off for Cyber Monday, they are a tempting proposition indeed. View Deal

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 and XM5 (which cost $228 and $346 respectively).

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at a third of the price, a genuine steal too.