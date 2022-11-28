ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4 recap: Jamie sets himself up for trouble

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUpZc_0jPURpUH00

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Yellowstone season 5 episode 4, "Horses in Heaven."

The sibling rivalry between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) has reached new heights, but it's starting to look like Jamie is not as prepared for this fight as Beth. The episodes starts with Beth in jail after being arrested at the end of episode 3. Jamie goes over her legal options, which he says are pretty much wait and hope the woman she hit doesn't file charges. Feeling like he is in the power position, Jamie comments about this being an embarrassment to "our dad," but Beth quickly corrects him, saying "my dad," reminding him she can ruin Jamie after he killed his father (Will Patton). With the power back with her, Beth tells him to wait and convince the woman not to file charges against her.

John (Kevin Costner), meanwhile, is figuring out this governor thing. He discovers a team of policy advisers pushing things he doesn't believe in, so he fires them all and says he'll advise himself. That's all fine and good, but then he has a meeting with Fish & Wildlife agents who inform him about the incident with the wolves that happened on the ranch. John is defiant to their warnings, including that an independent environmentalist group is going to look into this and come after him when they figure out what happened.

To get his bearings on these situations, John has lunch with Lanelle (Wendy Moniz). In regards to Beth, she tells him he has the option to pardon people whenever. She then warns him to avoid environmentalists at all costs. However, if the fight is unavoidable, he needs someone who understands how environmentalist advocates think. John quickly has someone in mind for this.

A pardon won't be necessary for Beth, as Jamie convinces the woman to not press charges. When Jamie is driving Beth back to the ranch, she notices a baby's car seat in the back, realizing Jamie has a son, which he hadn't told anyone in the family. "You cut out my womb and God gave you a son?," Beth lashes out at him. Jamie says taking her to the abortion clinic where she was sterelized as a teenager is the biggest regret of his life, but Beth is unsympathetic. She says she's going to take Jamie's son from him.

Elsewhere, the preparations are being made for Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) baby's funeral. Rip (Cole Hauser) finds Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) digging the graves, one for the baby and one for John's horse who died in the season 5 premiere . Rip offers to help and asks why they are digging a grave for the horse, but Mo says that he can't tell him.

John arrives at the ranch and sees the funeral is taking place. He and Beth stand at a distance as the Native American ceremony does not allow them to participate. Beth tell him that when she dies not to bury her in the family plot, but to cremate her and scatter her ashes to the wind.

After the ceremony, John briefly talks with Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who wants him to visit the reservation to discuss the situation with the airport. John then tells Monica he had a brother, Peter, who only lived for 18 hours. He says his parents realized that Peter actually lived a perfect life, only knowing his mother's love, and that's what Monica's baby had too. When John talks to Kayce, he says that if he wants to quit being Livestock commissioner then he'll find someone else; Kayce reaffirms that's what he wants.

That night, John talks with Rip about the wolves, Rip assures him they are somewhere no one is going to find them. John then asks about why the horse was buried next to the baby. Rip says the closest thing he can think of is so the baby has a horse to ride in Heaven. John likes that thought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyJq8_0jPURpUH00

Cole Hauser in Yellowstone (Image credit: Paramount Network)

The episode takes a quick break to showcase the cowboys helping out another ranch and Rip and the other rancher lamenting their dying way of life and what they’re leaving their children.

Back to the plot, we see Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) released from prison and John there to pick her up. He tells her that he is supervising her release and he wants her to help him understand environmentalists so he can prepare for the upcoming fight he has.

Later, Jamie has his dinner with Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) that they previously scheduled. It is clear that Sarah is toying with Jamie by flirting with him — well, clear to everyone except Jamie. He seems to think it's genuine. They eventually go into the restroom to have sex, at which point it's shown that Beth is spying on Jamie. She is able to get a picture of Sarah's ID while they’re … distracted.

At the ranch, Beth looks up Sarah and can't find anything, leaving her to believe it's an alias. She then notices that Summer is in the house (grabbing a snack after sleeping with John) and their animosity immediately comes right back.

Beth certainly doesn't need anything else to get her on the warpath, as she is seeing red and Jamie is her main target. Poor Jamie just continues to show that while he's playing checkers, everyone around him seems to be playing chess.

New episodes of Yellowstone air Sundays on Paramount Network in the US and Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.

More on Yellowstone

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
msn.com

Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series

When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
TEXAS STATE
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’

Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
MONTANA STATE
Wide Open Country

How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?

Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone

The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy