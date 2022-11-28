Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Trail Blazers blow 18-point 2nd-half lead, fall 118-112 to LA Clippers: At the buzzer
The foundering Portland Trail Blazers entered Tuesday night’s game against the shorthanded LA Clippers at the Moda Center in need of a relatively comfortable victory on the front end of a back-to-back. But the Clippers, even without three star players, had no intentions of accommodating. The Blazers, led by...
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Josh Hart Wednesday night at the Los Angeles Lakers. Hart injured his ankle during Tuesday night’s loss to the LA Clippers at the Moda Center. Replacing Hart in the starting lineup will be Trendon Watford. He will start at power forward with...
The richest person in Oregon
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Trail Blazers feel sting of collapse against shorthanded LA Clippers: ‘It’s a tough loss for us’
The Portland Trail Blazers have rationalized many of their losses this season. Injuries. Turnovers. Working out the kinks. Jelling as a team. Building connectivity.
Merritt Paulson to sell Portland Thorns, maintain ownership of Portland Timbers
Merritt Paulson announced Thursday that the Portland Thorns are for sale, initiating the end of his decade-long role as owner of the most successful club in NWSL history amid a flood of off-field controversies. Paulson, 49, will maintain ownership of his MLS club, the Portland Timbers, but he is now...
Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (17-3-1-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (15-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, November 30, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Thunderbirds audio. Follow:. The box score.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Clippers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Readers respond: Restore Trail Blazers broadcasts
I have been a Portland Trail Blazer fan from their beginning. I’m now retired. I miss the days when some games were available on KGW. Now the only way for me to view a game is in person or via expensive streaming or cable TV. I’m unable physically to attend in person and cannot afford $70 a month for streaming or cable.
Kenyon Sadiq, nation's No. 5 athlete, 'locked in' with Oregon Ducks following Kenny Dillingham's departure
Skyline (Idaho) star Kenyon Sadiq, the nation's No. 5 athlete, committed to the Oregon Ducks over Michigan, Washington and others in August. Since that time, the versatile 6-foot-3, 220-pound wide receiver/tight end has never wavered. And despite Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ...
