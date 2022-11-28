Read full article on original website
Singularly unproductive legislative session ends in Harrisburg
Pennsylvania’s legislative session ended at midnight Nov. 30. Across the commonwealth, organizations and commissions are reviewing their priority bills for the 2021-2022 session and acknowledging that once again top concerns have not been addressed. Organizations of elected officials, representing huge majorities of Pennsylvanians, found their priorities blocked by legislative...
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
In Pennsylvania’s legislature, one person can block the wishes of thousands of citizens | PennLive letter
Pennsylvania’s legislative rules are being shaped now. On January 3, 2023 procedural rules will be voted on by all legislators on the first day of the new 2023 – 24 legislative session. The Pennsylvania Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives follow parallel tracks. Under current rules, the...
Shapiro Announces Plan for Gun Violence
As he gets set to take office Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is talking about his plans to address gun violence which is plaguing Pennsylvania. “People have a right to be safe and feel safe in their communities. And the level of violence in parts of Pennsylvania is absolutely unacceptable.”. Shapiro says...
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system
HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
Pennsylvania campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
Giving Tuesday; new Freedom Caucus; call for justice: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. High: 47; Low: 40. Partly sunny. Freedom Caucus: The new state branch of the House Freedom Caucus is open. Rep. Scott Perry says it’ll be a center of resistance to what he fears will be a new period of Democrat-led encroachment of socialism and federal government overreach.
Is possible impeachment of Philadelphia DA a political power grab or a lawful check on policies?
On Tuesday, just weeks after Pennsylvania voters took control of the state House of Representatives away from Republicans for the first time in more than a decade, Speaker Bryan Cutler took to the main hallway of the Capitol and defiantly defended one of his leadership team’s most controversial decisions: the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
11 Investigates UPDATE: Florida AG sues MV Realty for blindsiding homeowners with 40-year liens
PITTSBURGH — A real estate company at the center of a Channel 11 News investigation is facing action tonight from the Florida Attorney General. 11 investigates reported exclusively last week that MV Realty was blindsiding homeowners here in the Pittsburgh area with liens on their property. A search of...
Republicans in Arizona, Pennsylvania counties decline to certify midterm election results
(WASHINGTON) — Republican officials in two counties in Arizona and Pennsylvania declined on Monday to certify their midterm election results, with some citing concerns about the integrity of the voting system that have become commonplace among conservatives. Republicans on the election boards of Cochise County in Arizona and Luzerne...
Berks election officials ask judge to dismiss recount petitions
Berks County election officials believe petitions that have been filed demanding recounts in 30 precincts are without merit and should be dismissed, paperwork filed Wednesday shows. The Berks County Board of Elections submitted a response to petitions that were filed last Monday in county court. A hearing about the petitions...
Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
State Senator John Gordner announces resignation
PA (WOLF) — State Senator John Gorner announced that as of Wednesday, he will be resigning from his position and accepting a new one in the upcoming week. Senator Gordner released the following statement on Monday:. On November 30, 2022, I will have served 30 years in the Pennsylvania...
What does outdoor recreation do for Pennsylvania's economy? $14 billion
Pennsylvania has the sixth largest outdoor recreation industry in the United States, contributing $13.64 billion to the state’s economy,. That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics. About 180 million people visited Pennsylvania last year, Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film of the...
Republican lawmaker introduces a resolution to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson filed a resolution to repeal the same-sex marriage constitutional prohibition in Virginia for the upcoming General Assembly session which begins in January. “It is a matter of equality,” said Del. Anderson. “It is not me, nor the government nor your...
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Timber! Museum chronicles the decline and return of Pennsylvania forests
One early Pennsylvania settler from England was dismayed by his newfound home. It was “not a land of prospects,” he declared. “There is too much wood.” At the top of a hill, he elaborated, the view “generally is nothing but an undulating surface of impenetrable forest.”
