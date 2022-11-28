ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Singularly unproductive legislative session ends in Harrisburg

Pennsylvania’s legislative session ended at midnight Nov. 30. Across the commonwealth, organizations and commissions are reviewing their priority bills for the 2021-2022 session and acknowledging that once again top concerns have not been addressed. Organizations of elected officials, representing huge majorities of Pennsylvanians, found their priorities blocked by legislative...
Shapiro Announces Plan for Gun Violence

As he gets set to take office Governor-elect Josh Shapiro is talking about his plans to address gun violence which is plaguing Pennsylvania. “People have a right to be safe and feel safe in their communities. And the level of violence in parts of Pennsylvania is absolutely unacceptable.”. Shapiro says...
Advocates: Shapiro must fix Pa.’s ‘broken’ unemployment system

HARRISBURG, PA – If it’s true that the COVID-19 pandemic tested all of us in ways we never anticipated, few were tested more than the thousands of jobless Pennsylvanians who found themselves negotiating the commonwealth’s unemployment compensation system as lives and livelihoods literally hung in the balance.
Pennsylvania campaign wildcard John Fetterman turns to governing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an "American taste god" — as GQ magazine once did.The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas, by 3 inches....
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. Pennsylvania’s policy of rejecting undated and incorrectly dated absentee and mail ballots is more...
Is possible impeachment of Philadelphia DA a political power grab or a lawful check on policies?

On Tuesday, just weeks after Pennsylvania voters took control of the state House of Representatives away from Republicans for the first time in more than a decade, Speaker Bryan Cutler took to the main hallway of the Capitol and defiantly defended one of his leadership team’s most controversial decisions: the impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks election officials ask judge to dismiss recount petitions

Berks County election officials believe petitions that have been filed demanding recounts in 30 precincts are without merit and should be dismissed, paperwork filed Wednesday shows. The Berks County Board of Elections submitted a response to petitions that were filed last Monday in county court. A hearing about the petitions...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania counties’ certified election results due Monday

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties must provide their certified election results to the Pennsylvania Department of State by Monday, Nov. 28. Those results will then go to Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman to review before the official certification of the vote. On election night, Chapman said she would certify state and federal office results “soon after” Nov. 28.
State Senator John Gordner announces resignation

PA (WOLF) — State Senator John Gorner announced that as of Wednesday, he will be resigning from his position and accepting a new one in the upcoming week. Senator Gordner released the following statement on Monday:. On November 30, 2022, I will have served 30 years in the Pennsylvania...
What does outdoor recreation do for Pennsylvania's economy? $14 billion

Pennsylvania has the sixth largest outdoor recreation industry in the United States, contributing $13.64 billion to the state’s economy,. That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics. About 180 million people visited Pennsylvania last year, Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film of the...
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State

Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
