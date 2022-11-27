ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

slubillikens.com

Flowers Breaks SLU Rebounding Record at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Brooke Flowers became Saint Louis' all-time leader in rebounds at Missouri Wednesday night, but the Billikens fell to the Tigers, 82-52, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Billikens moved to 2-8 on the season, while Mizzou improved to 7-1. Missouri went 14-27 (.519) from behind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

Collins Sets Assists Record in 80-63 Win over Tennessee State

ST. LOUIS – Yuri Collins tallied 20 assists to break his own Saint Louis single-game record, and the Billikens improved to 6-2 on the season with an 80-63 victory over Tennessee State Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Collins' 20 assists also equaled the Atlantic 10 Conference record and are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
slubillikens.com

WBB PREVIEW: Billikens Head to Missouri Wednesday for Intrastate Battle

When Wednesday, Nov. 30 // 7 p.m. Where Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.) Saint Louis visits the Missouri Tigers Wednesday night for an intrastate battle at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SECN+. SLU's radio stream is available on SLUBillikens.com. The game will mark the...
COLUMBIA, MO
slubillikens.com

MBB Preview: Billikens Host Tigers Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Game No. 8 Saint Louis (5-2) vs. Tennessee State (4-2) Date // Time Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 // 8 p.m. Location St. Louis, Mo. (Chaifetz Arena) Radio KMOX 1120 AM (Bob Ramsey, Earl Austin Jr.) TV Bally Sports Midwest (Dan McLaughlin, Scott Highmark. Stream ESPN+. Live Stats StatBroadcast. Game Notes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

