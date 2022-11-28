Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
suburbanonesports.com
William Tennent Girls' Basketball Preview
Notable losses: Courtney Bragen- playing at Bryn Athyn, Chase Dubzak. Key returners: Alyssa Lewicki (SR. Forward), Morgan Volz (JR. Forward), Ella Mednick (JR. Guard) Others to watch: Avery Kocur (FR. Guard), Halie Staub (FR. Guard) Strengths/Question Marks: “We are deeper than we’ve ever been, and excited to see how we...
suburbanonesports.com
SOL Football Forecast (12-1-22)
All the No. 1 seeds in the PIAA District One playoff brackets claimed district championships. No. 1 Garnet Valley was crowned 6-A district champion by defeating No. 11 CB West, 35-7. No. 1 Upper Dublin was crowned 5-A district champion with a 21-7 victory over No. 3 West Chester Rustin.
suburbanonesports.com
Central Bucks East Boys' Basketball Preview
Assistant coaches: Brian Yannarella, Jimmy Katasak, Joe Laphen, Jonmichael McArdle, Jason Greene, Jason Markowitz. Last year’s record: 16-9 overall (11-5 SOL; Colonial Division Co-Champions), SOL Tournament, Round of 8 district win vs. CB South, Final 4 district loss vs. Cheltenham, 6A District 1 Tournament (#14 Seed), District loss vs. #19 Perkiomen Valley.
suburbanonesports.com
Pennridge Girls' Basketball Preview
Strengths: Experience of returning players, Athleticism and Attitude. Questions Marks: Size and bench experience. Outlook: “Being in the ultra-competitive SOL and playing a very competitive non-conference schedule (Lansdale Catholic and Methacton) is always a challenge. We hope the experience for our returning players having played under these tough circumstances before allows us to reach this season team goals.”
suburbanonesports.com
North Penn's Webb & Hatboro-Horsham's DiCola Named Univest Featured Athletes
Thanks to our continued partnership with Univest Financial, SuburbanOneSports.com will once again recognize a male and female featured athlete each week. The recognition is given to seniors of high character who are students in good standing that have made significant contributions to their teams or who have overcome adversity. Selections are based on nominations received from coaches, athletic directors and administrators.
papreplive.com
A look at Chester County hoops teams
The 2022-23 boys scholastic basketball season is here and the big story on Chester County hardwoods is the new faces in new places on the boys basketball benches. There are five new head coaches for the upcoming season who are all hoping to improve their teams fortunes. The biggest hire...
suburbanonesports.com
CB West's Edges Bensalem in SHSHL Action
HATFIELD — An ice hockey goalie is supposed to stop the puck. That’s his primary job. He isn’t supposed to allow goals to be scored against him and his team. However, sometimes, the number of goals scored doesn’t represent the way the goalie played. Liam Rogers...
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What State Is Philadelphia In?
Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
mainlinetoday.com
West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return
The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
glensidelocal.com
The Philly Met welcomes Glenside’s “Grand Hank”
Glenside’s master scientist “Grand Hank” will present for Philadelphia audiences on Tuesday, December 6 at the 3,500-seat Metropolitan Opera House of Philadelphia. Two presentations are scheduled: a 10:00am – 11:30am show for K-8 grade students and their teachers, and a 7:00pm – 9:00pm show which will be open to all ages. Doors for the second presentation will open at 6:00pm.
philadelphiaweekly.com
20 Best Hoagie Spots in Philly: 5-Star Sandwiches from Philadelphia Delis & Italian Markets
First things first, we do Hoagies in Philly, not subs. A hoagie is a sandwich on a long roll, cut down the middle but never, ever sliced all the way through. Filled with deli meat, veggies, condiments, and tons of cheese, here are the 20 best hoagies in Philadelphia!. 1....
Collegeville High School Sweethearts Who Reunited After 30 Years Get Married
Keith and Colleen reignited their relationship during their high school reunion.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A pair of Collegeville high school sweethearts who were reunited after 30 years of separation finally united in matrimony at Springford Country Club, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their love story does not follow a linear path, and their hearts were often ships passing in the night.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Philadelphia
Philadelphia (or Philly for short) is a great city, but sometimes you just need to get out of the concrete jungle and explore what else is out there. Luckily, the city is surrounded by small towns, historical landmarks, beautiful nature trails and iconic areas – all perfect for a day trip from Philadelphia. So whether you’re looking to explore some history, get your tourist on, or want to take a hike, here are 20 day trips from Philadelphia that are definitely worth the trip.
'She was a gift': Community mourns sudden loss of Pennsylvania mother, teacher
"Jenn was amazing. She had this special glow about her when you were in her presence. She brought out the best in you," said Chris Pickell, the principal at Charlestown Elementary.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Person Firebombs Off-Campus Home With Temple Students Inside
An investigation is underway after a person was caught on video firebombing an off-campus apartment with Temple University students inside. Video shows an unidentified person walking out of a home along the 2000 block of North Cleveland Street early in the morning on November 15. He then walks to an apartment next door and tosses a firebomb through a window before walking off on foot.
multihousingnews.com
Post Brothers Secures $72M for Philadelphia Project
The development received financing from Lionheart Strategic Management and Bank OZK. Post Brothers has landed a pair of loans to help with the development of its market-rate multifamily project, The Darien, in Philadelphia’s Poplar neighborhood. Lionheart Strategic Management provided a $18.5 mezzanine loan to the firm, underneath a nearly $53.8 million senior loan that was provided by Bank OZK. Lionheart’s Andy Klein and Sang Kim arranged the financing.
glensidelocal.com
For Sale | 2952 Gohn Dr | Willow Grove | Liz Alexander | Quinn & Wilson
Liz Alexander of Quinn & Wilson added a new listing for sale at 2952 Gohn Dr in Willow Grove. There is an open house on Sunday December 4th from 12:00pm to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Charming ranch in Abington Township on a cul-de-sac street. This home offers...
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
