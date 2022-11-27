Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Where You've Seen The Cast Of "Welcome To Chippendales" Before
There are some familiar faces in this thrilling true crime miniseries.
Documentary on ‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho in Production for Netflix
A documentary about the Oscar-winning Korean film director Bong Joon Ho is underway and will be screened on streaming service Netflix next year. The documentary “Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film” is being directed by Lee Hyuk-rae and produced through Broccoli Pictures. The film will trace the quest for Bong’s unreleased first short film “Looking For Paradise,” made during his university days. Besides shedding light on the creative origins of a great artist, the documentary will also illuminate an era when young cinephiles emerged in South Korea. The mid-1990s was a time of febrile change in the arts in South...
The Midnight Club Cancelled at Netflix After Co-Creator Inks Amazon Deal
The Midnight Club has told its final tale. The supernatural thriller has been cancelled at Netflix, mere hours after it was reported that series co-creator Mike Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, has signed a production deal — via their Intrepid Pictures — with Amazon Studios. The Wrap was first to report the news. Based on Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel — and co-created by The Haunting of Bly Manor vets Flanagan and Leah Fong — The Midnight Club premiered Oct. 7 and followed eight ailing teenagers who reside at Brightcliffe Hospice, described in the show as “a place for terminal teenagers to transition on...
Comments / 0