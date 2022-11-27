ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders drop close game in hostile environment

St. Bonaventure, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure closed out a back-and-forth game by hitting all 10 of its free throw attempts in the final minute, holding on for a 71-64 victory on its home floor over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. In a game that saw nine ties and six lead changes, the Blue Raiders led for over 60 percent of the game, but the Bonnies claimed the lead with just under two minutes left and held on in front of a raucous crowd.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Education Day, Lady Raiders Return to the Murphy Center Thursday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— Middle Tennessee women's basketball is back at home for Education Day as the Lady Raiders tip off against Tennessee Tech Thursday at 11 a.m. inside the Murphy Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and the Blue Raider Network for those who aren't able to attend. Like...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders ride win streak to St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – Fresh off three wins in three days at the Northern Classic in Montreal, Middle Tennessee men's basketball will look to finish its road trip 4-0 Wednesday night in a matchup at St. Bonaventure. Tipoff from western New York is set for 6 p.m. CT, with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
KULR8

What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games

MISSOULA — Public records requests are back, and with that, there’s been some light shed on how much money the University of Montana and Montana State University bid to host FCS playoff games. But with those results came more questions. Beginning with the Grizzlies, who bid $126,281 to...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?

Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
Montana Free Press

Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire

CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
CARDWELL, MT
breakingtravelnews.com

UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION

Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain...
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Gallatin Gateway structure fire caused by electrical issue

Fire marshals confirm a structure fire at Gallatin Gateway was caused by an accidental electrical issue. The fire was reported on Sunday. The Bozeman Fire Department and other agencies were called to the scene. Gallatin Gateway Fire Department officials say the investigation has been turned over to the Montana Fire...
BOZEMAN, MT

