Blue Raiders drop close game in hostile environment
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure closed out a back-and-forth game by hitting all 10 of its free throw attempts in the final minute, holding on for a 71-64 victory on its home floor over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday. In a game that saw nine ties and six lead changes, the Blue Raiders led for over 60 percent of the game, but the Bonnies claimed the lead with just under two minutes left and held on in front of a raucous crowd.
Education Day, Lady Raiders Return to the Murphy Center Thursday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— Middle Tennessee women's basketball is back at home for Education Day as the Lady Raiders tip off against Tennessee Tech Thursday at 11 a.m. inside the Murphy Center. The game will air on ESPN+ and the Blue Raider Network for those who aren't able to attend. Like...
SDSU’s comeback falls just short against Bobcats
The South Dakota State women's basketball team rallied from an 18-point deficit but could not complete a comeback over Montana State Wednesday night. SDSU fell 71-66 at Worthington Arena.
Blue Raiders ride win streak to St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure, N.Y. – Fresh off three wins in three days at the Northern Classic in Montreal, Middle Tennessee men's basketball will look to finish its road trip 4-0 Wednesday night in a matchup at St. Bonaventure. Tipoff from western New York is set for 6 p.m. CT, with...
What Montana schools bid to host FCS playoff games
MISSOULA — Public records requests are back, and with that, there’s been some light shed on how much money the University of Montana and Montana State University bid to host FCS playoff games. But with those results came more questions. Beginning with the Grizzlies, who bid $126,281 to...
“For a lot of them, it would be their first time to be on campus” — Middle Tennessee welcomes back Education Day in 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When Tennessee Tech walks up to the line in the Glass House on Thursday, there will be the typical challenges of shooting free throws on the road. An unfamiliar rim, perhaps an unusual sight line. One challenge, however, will be a bit more unique for the Golden Eagles.
Report: Suspended Montana State assistant coach Willie Mack Garza cited for DUI
BOZEMAN — Willie Mack Garza, the first-year defensive coordinator for the Montana State football team, was arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Nov. 19, according to a report Tuesday in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. MSU announced Monday via press release that Garza is suspended for the...
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?
Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
UNDER CANVAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW LOCATION
Today, Under Canvas , the leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality, announced its latest brand addition with the opening of its 11th camp, Under Canvas North Yellowstone - Paradise Valley, for its inaugural season on June 15, 2023. Located on 50 acres of spectacular Montana ranchland with expansive valley and mountain...
Gallatin Gateway structure fire caused by electrical issue
Fire marshals confirm a structure fire at Gallatin Gateway was caused by an accidental electrical issue. The fire was reported on Sunday. The Bozeman Fire Department and other agencies were called to the scene. Gallatin Gateway Fire Department officials say the investigation has been turned over to the Montana Fire...
Main street set to temporarily close Tuesday
Main Street is scheduled to close on Tuesday, November 29 from around 7:30 AM until 12:00 PM. The road will be closed to install the Downtown Bozeman holiday decoration.
Bozeman Health announces opening of Psychiatric Emergency Services area
Bozeman Health announced Wednesday that its new Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) area will open to patients on Monday, Dec. 5.
Beloved Bozeman Business Says Goodbye After 30 Years
It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially after serving our community for over 30 years. But for some, it's a way to catch a breath, take a step back, and daydream about having a weekend off. Retail is hard work. Long days, finding good help,...
