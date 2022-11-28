Local Author, Civics Students Discuss Southbury’s Stand Against Nazis

Read full article on original website
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
wchstv.com
'Gender identity' picture book divides Connecticut school district
DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.
bee-news.com
Officer joins Middlebury Police Department
Sara M. Carrillo raised her right hand and swore to bear true faith and allegiance to the Town of Middlebury, to serve it honestly and faithfully, support the U.S. and state constitutions and to perform all duties of a Middlebury police officer as Police Commissioner Paul Bowler swore her in Wednesday, November 30, in the presence of Middlebury Police Chief Patrick Deely.
New Haven makes switch to people-first language in city code
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new ordinance changes language in New Haven city code to be more respectful toward those with disabilities. “Language is important in the way that see each other and the world around us,” Gretchen Knauff, director of the New Haven Department of Services for Persons with Disabilities, said in a […]
New Haven Independent
Ansonia GOP Calls For Kara Rochelle's Resignation, Valley Democrats Show Support
ANSONIA/DERBY — The chairman of the Ansonia Town Republican Committee called on state Rep. Kara Rochelle to resign after court testimony reported Tuesday by The CT Mirror alleged that Rochelle was intimately linked to corrupt politico Michael DiMassa, the person who arranged for her to be paid $5,000 as a consultant to the City of West Haven.
Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students
Numerous offensive messages were sent to middle schoolers by the son of Board of Ed. member who ran on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in education. The post Son of Guilford BOE member sends racist, offensive memes to fellow students appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Every Vote Counts: Connecticut Race Decided by 1 Vote
They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
John Trasacco's defense attorneys sought to portray DiMassa as a sexual philanderer and gambling addict who was desperate for money.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Votes Down Fair Rent Commission as First Selectman Warns of Unforeseen Costs
BEACON FALLS — Residents rejected a proposal on Tuesday to form a fair rent commission, as concerns over the costs appeared to outweigh appeals by renters who felt a commission was needed to control rising rental rates in the town. The town has been debating the possibility of forming...
connecticuthistory.org
Goshen’s Animal Pound
The History of Litchfield County, published in 1881 by the J.W. Lewis Company in Philadelphia, suggests that North Goshen was once a thriving community. The book offers a house-by-house guide, describing the area’s residents as well as their commercial and religious activities. Nearly all vestiges of the community are...
Conn. Socialite Who Secretly Filmed People, Including a Minor, at Seaside Mansion Gets 1-Year Sentence
Hadley Palmer, 54, recorded the victims in various stages of undress, including completely naked Hadley Palmer, a wealthy Connecticut socialite, was sentenced to one year in jail after secretly filming three people, including a minor, for sexual gratification purposes, multiple outlets report. The illicit acts were committed inside Palmer's luxurious coastal mansion. She was also sentenced to 20 years probation and must register as a sex offender for 10 years. On Jan. 19, Palmer, 54, pleaded guilty in state Superior Court to three felony counts of voyeurism and one...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
Hartford HealthCare neurologist calls new Alzheimer’s drug results ‘unprecedented’
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Results from an 18-month clinical trial of a drug to slow the decline of early Alzheimer’s disease have been released, raising hope for many, but with some dangers. The results coming out of the the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference, going on in San Francisco, and published in the New […]
New Cat Café In Old Saybrook Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests. All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old...
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
