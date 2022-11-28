ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox

Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.

