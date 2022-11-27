Read full article on original website
Appeals court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump
In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
White House state dinner draws names from arts, fashion, biz
WASHINGTON (AP) — The first White House state dinner of President Joe Biden’s administration drew big names Thursday from fashion, entertainment, politics and business who turned out to help celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron and the return of large social events after the pandemic. There were kisses all around as the Bidens stepped out on the North Portico to welcome the Macrons — Jill Biden in an off-the-shoulder navy Oscar de la Renta gown, Brigitte Macron in a high-necked ivory one by Louis Vuitton. Jill Biden’s open invitation as the foursome headed inside: “Enjoy the evening.” Other guests trickled in via a side entrance, and seemed keen to do just that. First to arrive: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards followed not long after by Gov. John Carney, representing Biden’s home state of Delaware.
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
The Supreme Court says the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices have agreed to take up the case in late winter
Lawmakers look to pass legislation to expand medical marijuana access
Senate Bill 261 aims to expand access to medical marijuana in Ohio, the bill has already passed in the state senate and lawmakers hope to pass it through during this lame-duck session.
