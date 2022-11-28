Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Listen to a snippet of new Paramore song ‘The News’
Have posted a snippet of what appears to be their next single. ‘The News’, which is the second song on the tracklist of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ according to Genius, looks set to arrive next Thursday (December 8), according to a TikTok video posted by the band that’s soundtracked by it.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME
What is the song in Wednesday’s dance scene?
Netflix’s reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family puts the spotlight on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who has become a TikTok sensation through a particular dance sequence. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.
NME
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79. Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.
NME
BBC Radio 2 to play ‘Fairytale Of New York’ without offensive lyric for first time
BBC Radio 2 is to play The Pogues‘ ‘Fairytale Of New York’ without the song’s slur for the first time. The 1987 track, which is performed by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues frontman Shane McGowan, is considered offensive because it has a homophobic slur in its lyrics.
NME
Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats
Acts including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2022. The team that handles Sheeran’s social media accounts tweeted that he “was the top UK artist globally this year – thanks for listening” alongside a screenshot of the stats. He was top artist for more than 4million Spotify users, and his most-shared lyric was from his ‘x’ album song, ‘Photograph’.
NME
Most-streamed UK Christmas Number Ones of all time revealed including songs by Ed Sheeran and Queen
Ed Sheeran, Queen and Clean Bandit are among the acts with songs that make up the UK’s most-streamed Christmas Number Ones of all time. The Official Charts Company has compiled a Top 40 list for BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds that shows the most-streamed top festive hits since the company began its records in 1952.
NME
Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”
Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
NME
GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her
GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together. The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s...
NME
YouTube’s most viewed music videos of 2022 revealed
YouTube has revealed the UK’s top music videos of the year, with Dave and Bad Boy Chiller Crew leading the way. The visuals for Dave’s 2022 single ‘Starlight’ came in at Number One on the Top 10 list, having racked up more than 37.7millon views globally on the platform.
NME
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
NME
Takeoff’s brother YRN Lingo pays tribute to late Migos rapper: “I have to live by your book now”
Takeoff‘s brother YRN Lingo has paid tribute to the late rapper in an emotional post on social media. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old. The Migos member’s funeral took place in Atlanta, Georgia on November 11.
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
NME
Release of Spotify Wrapped teased by streaming service
This year’s Spotify Wrapped is being teased by the streaming service ahead of its release. The personalised playlist, which enables users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2022, was released on December 1 last year. It is unclear at...
NME
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Evanescence’s Amy Lee
It’s 2003: TikTok doesn’t exist, Olivia Rodrigo and Greta Thunberg have only just been born, and the airwaves are repeatedly blasting out the anthemic ‘Bring Me To Life’ from Evanescence’s debut album, ‘Fallen’. Teens are swapping Evanescence CDs in school canteens, while in the summer holidays they’ll head off to Download Festival after finishing their GCSEs to see their new heroes in action.
NME
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band”
Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has explained in a new interview how “toxic masculinity” has helped sustain the group. Speaking to The New Yorker for a lengthy profile, the guitarist – who joined the iconic metal outfit in 1983 – said: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band.
Comments / 0