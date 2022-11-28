ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Listen to a snippet of new Paramore song ‘The News’

Have posted a snippet of what appears to be their next single. ‘The News’, which is the second song on the tracklist of their forthcoming album ‘This Is Why‘ according to Genius, looks set to arrive next Thursday (December 8), according to a TikTok video posted by the band that’s soundtracked by it.
GEORGIA STATE
NME

The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NEWARK, NJ
NME

What is the song in Wednesday’s dance scene?

Netflix’s reboot and spinoff of The Addams Family puts the spotlight on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), who has become a TikTok sensation through a particular dance sequence. Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar and Tim Burton, the series follows Wednesday’s life as a student at supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.
NME

Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats

Acts including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2022. The team that handles Sheeran’s social media accounts tweeted that he “was the top UK artist globally this year – thanks for listening” alongside a screenshot of the stats. He was top artist for more than 4million Spotify users, and his most-shared lyric was from his ‘x’ album song, ‘Photograph’.
NME

Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”

Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”. The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.
NME

GloRilla calls out DJ who “lied” about working with her

GloRilla has denied claims made by a DJ who said the pair are working together. The Arkansas-based DJ – DJ Chambers – took to Facebook to announce that GloRilla called him to collaborate. “So GloRilla just called me and told me to pack my bags,” he wrote. “It’s...
NME

YouTube’s most viewed music videos of 2022 revealed

YouTube has revealed the UK’s top music videos of the year, with Dave and Bad Boy Chiller Crew leading the way. The visuals for Dave’s 2022 single ‘Starlight’ came in at Number One on the Top 10 list, having racked up more than 37.7millon views globally on the platform.
NME

Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird

The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
NME

Release of Spotify Wrapped teased by streaming service

This year’s Spotify Wrapped is being teased by the streaming service ahead of its release. The personalised playlist, which enables users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, albums, genres, playlists and podcasts over the course of 2022, was released on December 1 last year. It is unclear at...
NME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Evanescence’s Amy Lee

It’s 2003: TikTok doesn’t exist, Olivia Rodrigo and Greta Thunberg have only just been born, and the airwaves are repeatedly blasting out the anthemic ‘Bring Me To Life’ from Evanescence’s debut album, ‘Fallen’. Teens are swapping Evanescence CDs in school canteens, while in the summer holidays they’ll head off to Download Festival after finishing their GCSEs to see their new heroes in action.
NME

Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork

Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band”

Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett has explained in a new interview how “toxic masculinity” has helped sustain the group. Speaking to The New Yorker for a lengthy profile, the guitarist – who joined the iconic metal outfit in 1983 – said: “Toxic masculinity has fuelled this band.

