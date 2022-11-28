ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many, LA

kalb.com

NSU’s starting QB enters name in transfer portal

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As the college football season is winding down, the transfer portal is only heating up. On Tuesday, Northwestern State’s Zachary Clement officially announced that he would be entering his name into the portal. After the team started the season 0-3, the Demons turned to Clement...
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Merryville

MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
Lake Charles American Press

Tiger Woods pays visit to Coushatta golf course

Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Jonathan Cernek recently welcomed Tiger Woods to the Coushatta Casino Resort as part of the Notah Begay II Junior Golf National Championship. Koasati Pines at Coushatta hosted the event which featured the nation’s best junior golfers competing for the top honors in their respective class,...
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Natchitoches Times

Storms move through Natchitoches Tuesday

National Weather Cooperative Observer Wiley Butler shared this video of the storms passing through Natchitoches Tuesday, Nov. 28. Portions of Natchitoches Parish had severe weather conditions during Tuesday. Hail was reported at several locations in Natchitoches Parish. Hail was reported along Hwy. 6 about 4 miles east of Robeline at 4:15 PM, about 4 miles SE of Natchitoches, 1 mile north of Hagewood, penny size hail on Posey Road near the Old Bethal Church and just west of Natchitoches. Thunderstorm tree wind damage occurred just north of Sibley Lake along Hwy. 3191.
ktalnews.com

De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
Natchitoches Times

Mariner’s to reopen Dec. 1

Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.
Nationwide Report

33-Year-Old Curtis Johnson Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)

Authorities from Natchitoches Parish state that a man in his thirties died after being thrown from his pickup truck. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. A little before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 156., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
KPLC TV

Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
KTBS

DeSoto Police Jury to consider rescinding reapportionment plan

MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to consider rescinding its redistricting plan. The matter was placed on an agenda posted Wednesday afternoon. Monday is a regularly scheduled day for the Police Jury's various committees to hold their meetings.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man pleads guilty in slaying of Ringgold woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Ricky Dewayne Wafer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 slaying of 25-year-old Princess Cooper. Wafer pleaded...
Lake Charles American Press

At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food

Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
