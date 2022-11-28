Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO