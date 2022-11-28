Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
kalb.com
Top seed Many Tigers are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James
MANY, La. (KALB) - The Many Tigers finished the season as the top team in Divison III Non-Select and are listed as underdogs in the semifinal round against St. James on Friday, Dec. 2. The Tigers have been the strong favorites to return to the dome, especially after beating Newman...
kalb.com
NSU Demons Guard Demarcus Sharp’s hot start helps the Demons to their best start since 2012
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons’ 5-2 start is the best since their 2012 season when they made the NCAA tournament. One of those wins was against ranked opponent TCU. The Demons escaped with a 64-63 win and one of the stars of the game was Guard...
kalb.com
NSU’s starting QB enters name in transfer portal
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - As the college football season is winding down, the transfer portal is only heating up. On Tuesday, Northwestern State’s Zachary Clement officially announced that he would be entering his name into the portal. After the team started the season 0-3, the Demons turned to Clement...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Merryville
MERRYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A small Western Louisiana town was once part of a “No Man’s Land,” an area with no government rule that attracted outlaws. One of those gunslingers was a man known as “Leather Britches.”. Learn about the fascinating history in the town of...
Lake Charles American Press
Tiger Woods pays visit to Coushatta golf course
Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana Chairman Jonathan Cernek recently welcomed Tiger Woods to the Coushatta Casino Resort as part of the Notah Begay II Junior Golf National Championship. Koasati Pines at Coushatta hosted the event which featured the nation’s best junior golfers competing for the top honors in their respective class,...
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
Natchitoches Times
Storms move through Natchitoches Tuesday
National Weather Cooperative Observer Wiley Butler shared this video of the storms passing through Natchitoches Tuesday, Nov. 28. Portions of Natchitoches Parish had severe weather conditions during Tuesday. Hail was reported at several locations in Natchitoches Parish. Hail was reported along Hwy. 6 about 4 miles east of Robeline at 4:15 PM, about 4 miles SE of Natchitoches, 1 mile north of Hagewood, penny size hail on Posey Road near the Old Bethal Church and just west of Natchitoches. Thunderstorm tree wind damage occurred just north of Sibley Lake along Hwy. 3191.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
ktalnews.com
De Soto deputies returnding-dong ditching horse
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in De Soto parish caught a strange case Monday morning, a ding-dong ditching horse on the loose. The horse managed to get free Monday morning and was captured on a Blink door camera as it wandered through the Old Mansfield/South Bogle area. In a Facebook post the DSPO said:
Natchitoches Times
Mariner’s to reopen Dec. 1
Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.
KPLC TV
March F-16 crash in Beauregard followed pilot’s accidental flip of wrong switch
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A report by the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Investigation Board says an F-16 crash in Beauregard Parish in March of this year happened after the pilot accidentally flipped the wrong switch. The aircraft was one of two fighter jets on a training mission when the...
33-Year-Old Curtis Johnson Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Natchitoches Parish (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
Authorities from Natchitoches Parish state that a man in his thirties died after being thrown from his pickup truck. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. A little before 8 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a deadly one-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 156., suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner.
KPLC TV
Man who moved Lexie Doga’s body sentenced to 20 years in Calcasieu
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - One of three men convicted of obstruction of justice in connection with the burning of a woman’s body was sentenced Wednesday in Lake Charles. Prosecutors say Morgan Douglas of Alabama drove Lexie Doga’s body from Calcasieu to Beauregard. Doga had a lethal amount of illegal drugs in her system and died while she was with the men in November 2020, investigators say.
NWS issues new tornado warning for Sabine and San Augustine counties
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas — A tornado warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for Sabine County and Augustine County, TX. Several showers and thunderstorms are making their way through Deep East Texas.
kalb.com
NPSO attempting to identify 2 accused of using deceased person’s credit card
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people who are accused of using a deceased Natchitoches resident’s credit card. NPSO said two males used the card to make purchases in Alexandria back in September. Detectives believe both suspects have...
kalb.com
Courtney Coco’s mom addresses killer in court: ‘I have zero mercy for you’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The sentencing for David Anthony Burns, 47 of Boyce, has been delayed 24 hours after Burns chose not to waive a right he was entitled to under Louisiana law that requires a sentence to be handed down a day after the denial of a motion for acquittal.
KTBS
DeSoto Police Jury to consider rescinding reapportionment plan
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to consider rescinding its redistricting plan. The matter was placed on an agenda posted Wednesday afternoon. Monday is a regularly scheduled day for the Police Jury's various committees to hold their meetings.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man pleads guilty in slaying of Ringgold woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing a woman in the Highland neighborhood. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Ricky Dewayne Wafer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the September 18, 2019 slaying of 25-year-old Princess Cooper. Wafer pleaded...
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
