Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Cincinnati Football: Deion Sanders is reportedly considering Bearcats head coaching job
As the search for Luke Fickell’s replacement continues, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly considering the Bearcats alongside multiple other schools via Fox’s Kevin O’Connell. In a recent press conference, Sanders revealed that he received a contract offer from Colorado and heard from several programs...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
New-look CovCath plays fast in romp over Simon Kenton in bid to stay on top a different way
We’re not going to say this in the original French because we’re pretty sure the man who came up with this line in 1849, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, wasn’t a big basketball fan. “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” J-BAK wrote in 1849, which...
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Cincinnati announces 2023 baseball schedule
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats have unveiled their 2023 baseball schedule, the final season to be played as members of the American Athletic Conference. Opening Day for the Bearcats will be Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia, for the first of a four-game series against Georgia State before taking a weekend trip to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
Report: More UC Coaches Joining Luke Fickell At Wisconsin
The Bearcats are fervently searching for a new head coach.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Williams wins 1st game coaching at Fairfield
You only get one chance to win your first game as a varsity head coach and that feat was accomplished by Quentin Williams Tuesday night, Nov. 29. Williams, 27, began his varsity coaching career in the best way possible, by leading his team, the Fairfield Lions, to a 50-49 overtime victory over the Washington Blue Lions.
Kathryn Robinson says goodbye to Local 12
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For nearly four years Kathryn Robinson has been a part of the Local 12 family as an anchor and reporter. November 30 was her last day and the Good Morning Cincinnati team celebrated her while holding back the tears.
Notre Dame Academy names Trish Miller fourth president, effective July 1, 2023
The Notre Dame Academy (NDA) Board of Directors has appointed Trish Miller as the fourth president of Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills. The appointment is effective July 1, 2023. The search for a new president was necessitated by the resignation of Dr. Laura Koehl in February 2021. In April...
UC pays $130k to settle suit with former Cincinnati health commissioner
The University of Cincinnati spent $130,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit with a former health commissioner who claimed he didn’t get an interview for a professor job because of his race.
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Board approves Walton-Verona Intermediate School
After experiencing significant growth in the community, the Walton-Verona School Board approved the Intermediate School. The Local Planning Commission (LPC), which was created by the Walton-Verona Board of Education, met multiple times from October 2020 to January 2021. There was then a public hearing in February 2021 to draft The...
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these delis (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're in Northeast Ohio, you should check out this local gem. They're known for their corned beef sandwiches, which many locals consider to be some of the best in the area. Their standard corned beef sandwich comes with Swiss and mustard on rye bread. Customers also love their Reubens, which are stuffed with corned beef, Swiss, kraut, garlic mayo, and Thousand Island dressing. Other recommendations include the pastrami wrap (which has garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickle slices) and turkey wrap, which in addition to plenty of turkey, has mayo, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and house-made dressing.
Cincinnati Will be Able to See Rare Lunar "Occultation" of Mars, Full Moon on Dec. 7
Look toward the eastern sky from 10:21 to 10:54 p.m. to see this rare lunar event.
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
