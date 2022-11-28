Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Related
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Begins Indoor Season at Clemson Opener
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track & field teams are set to begin the 2022-23 season at the Clemson Opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The meet will start with the pole vault, high jump and shot put at 10 a.m. The first track event will be the women’s 5000m which is set to start at 11:30 a.m.
ramblinwreck.com
No. 5 Seed Tech Opens NCAA Tournament Against Wright State
Thursday, Dec. 1 | No. 5 seed Georgia Tech vs. Wright State | 5 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Watch | Live Stats | Radio. Friday, Dec. 2 | First Round winner (1) vs. First Round winner (2) | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Watch | Live Stats | Radio.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Returns Home to Face Northeastern
THE FLATS – Looking to remain undefeated at home and bounce back from an ACC/Big Ten Challenge loss Tuesday, Georgia Tech is back at McCamish Pavilion Friday evening to face Northeastern for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Tech (4-3) has dropped three of its last four games, falling to Utah...
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Ready for ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchup
THE FLATS – Coming off a successful Gulf Coast Showcase, Georgia Tech women’s basketball readies to play its fourth game in seven days traveling to Michigan State on Thursday for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Yellow Jackets and Spartans will tip at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Drops ACC/Big Ten Challenge Game to Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa – Miles Kelly scored a career-high 21 points and led four Georgia Tech players in double figures, but Iowa proved superior offensively and on the glass Tuesday night and captured an 81-65 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tech...
ramblinwreck.com
Head Coach Brent Key
Brent Key, a Georgia Tech alumnus and football letterwinner, was officially named the 21st head coach in Tech football history by Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and director of athletics J Batt announced on Nov. 29, 2022. Key takes the reins of the program after leading the Yellow Jackets...
ramblinwreck.com
Brent Key Named Georgia Tech Football’s 21st Head Coach
Key takes the reins of the program after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record over the final eight games of the 2022 season as interim head coach. The four wins included two road victories over nationally ranked opponents – a 26-21 win at No. 24 Pitt in his first game at the helm on Oct. 1 and a 21-17 triumph at No. 11 North Carolina on Nov. 19. The Jackets overcame a plethora of injuries – including to its top two quarterbacks – to finish 5-7 overall and 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after a 1-3 (0-1 ACC) start. The overall and conference win totals were Tech’s highest since 2018, as was its fourth-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division standings (the Jackets defeated all three teams that finished ahead of them in the division standings – North Carolina, Pitt and Duke).
Yardbarker
Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech
A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gears up for yet another big game
Prior to this season, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had already cemented his legacy by going from a lowly walk-on to a national championship quarterback. Bennett proved this season he wasn’t done adding to his list of accomplishments, and on Saturday, he’ll lead the Bulldogs into battle with another one on the line.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names which team Georgia 'doesn't want to see' in Playoff
Joel Klatt had a good bit to say about Georgia’s potential match-up as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and which team he believes the Dawgs would want not want to see in the semi-final game. “Who would Georgia want to play?” Klatt asked to...
WWL-TV
Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs face final test in historic run for state championship
For the first time since 1977, Andalusia (13-1) will play for a football state championship and face Cherokee County (12-2) in the AHSAA Super 7 4A finals at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. There will be a “Bulldog Walk” prior to the game at...
High school football state playoff brackets
Here are the state playoff brackets for each classification. The playoffs will continue through state championship weekend Dec. 8-10.
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
Atlanta has the highest income inequality in the nation, Census data shows
Atlanta has the highest income inequality among large U.S. cities, according to recent data from the United States Censu...
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson
ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
Comments / 0