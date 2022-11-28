ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Begins Indoor Season at Clemson Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track & field teams are set to begin the 2022-23 season at the Clemson Opener on Friday, Dec. 2. The meet will start with the pole vault, high jump and shot put at 10 a.m. The first track event will be the women’s 5000m which is set to start at 11:30 a.m.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Returns Home to Face Northeastern

THE FLATS – Looking to remain undefeated at home and bounce back from an ACC/Big Ten Challenge loss Tuesday, Georgia Tech is back at McCamish Pavilion Friday evening to face Northeastern for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Tech (4-3) has dropped three of its last four games, falling to Utah...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Ready for ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchup

THE FLATS – Coming off a successful Gulf Coast Showcase, Georgia Tech women’s basketball readies to play its fourth game in seven days traveling to Michigan State on Thursday for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Yellow Jackets and Spartans will tip at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Drops ACC/Big Ten Challenge Game to Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa – Miles Kelly scored a career-high 21 points and led four Georgia Tech players in double figures, but Iowa proved superior offensively and on the glass Tuesday night and captured an 81-65 victory over the Yellow Jackets in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tech...
IOWA CITY, IA
ramblinwreck.com

Head Coach Brent Key

Brent Key, a Georgia Tech alumnus and football letterwinner, was officially named the 21st head coach in Tech football history by Institute President Dr. Ángel Cabrera and director of athletics J Batt announced on Nov. 29, 2022. Key takes the reins of the program after leading the Yellow Jackets...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Brent Key Named Georgia Tech Football’s 21st Head Coach

Key takes the reins of the program after leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record over the final eight games of the 2022 season as interim head coach. The four wins included two road victories over nationally ranked opponents – a 26-21 win at No. 24 Pitt in his first game at the helm on Oct. 1 and a 21-17 triumph at No. 11 North Carolina on Nov. 19. The Jackets overcame a plethora of injuries – including to its top two quarterbacks – to finish 5-7 overall and 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play after a 1-3 (0-1 ACC) start. The overall and conference win totals were Tech’s highest since 2018, as was its fourth-place finish in the ACC Coastal Division standings (the Jackets defeated all three teams that finished ahead of them in the division standings – North Carolina, Pitt and Duke).
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Chip Long and Del Alexander Are No Longer With Georgia Tech

A little less than 24 hours since officially being named the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key is working on making staff changes. According to Kelly Quinlan of JacketsOnline, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long and wide receivers coach Del Alexander are no longer going to be with the Yellow Jackets.
ATLANTA, GA
WWL-TV

Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs face final test in historic run for state championship

For the first time since 1977, Andalusia (13-1) will play for a football state championship and face Cherokee County (12-2) in the AHSAA Super 7 4A finals at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. There will be a “Bulldog Walk” prior to the game at...
ANDALUSIA, AL
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former Atlanta Falcon arrested after police say he took suitcase from Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — A former NFL player with the Atlanta Falcons is now facing charges after police say he took a suitcase that wasn’t his and stole a charger. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne obtained body camera footage he revealed during Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 that shows Damien Parms being arrested inside Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy