Berkeley, CA

San Francisco Examiner

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis

We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The San Francisco Bay Area’s 2022 Eater Award Winners

As we approach the conclusion of another year of dining and drinking in and around the Bay Area, we’re looking back to celebrate the places and people that made the region’s food scene in 2022 unforgettable. With the annual Eater Awards, we join Eater cities from New York to Los Angeles in recognizing some of the country’s most exciting new restaurants, most inspiring culinary leaders, and best places to let down your hair and grab a stiff drink.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID

Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter drops COVID misinformation policy as hospitalizations rise

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - As Twitter announced it is no longer enforcing its policy targeting misleading COVID information, cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Bay Area hospitalizations have spiked to at least 630, the highest since August, state data shows. "With COVID, it’s the gift that keeps on giving,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
San Francisco Examiner

California will soon have the nation’s most expansive record-clearing law

California lawmakers approved one of the most far-reaching criminal justice reform measures in the nation this year, a bill that drew relatively little fanfare among a parade of high-profile legislation. The new law makes California the first state that will automatically seal most criminal records for those who complete their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.

