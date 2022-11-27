ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters OK community center design funds after lengthy debate

A Special Town Meeting with one warrant article, so… one simple vote, right? Not so much, as it turned out. The final vote was overwhelmingly in favor of paying for designs for a community center, but getting there took almost four hours on a rainy November 30 evening. The Donaldson Auditorium and lecture hall were filled to capacity and extra chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the hundreds of residents who called out greetings and shook off raindrops as they made their way along a check-in line that snaked down hallways and around corners.
News acorns

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., the Old Town Hall Exchange will open temporarily as a holiday pop-up with inventory that was in place when the shop closed at the start of the pandemic. Everything but candy and consigned items will be 20% off. Swing by before or after the Touch of Christmas fair. The shop is stocked with lots of Christmas ornaments, stocking stuffers, cards, decorations, and more.
Dec. 17 gathering for Esther Braun, 1926–2022

There will be a public memorial gathering at the Pierce House in Lincoln on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. for the late Esther Braun, who died on November 26, 2022 at the age of 96. Esther Althea Kaplan Braun was born on March 4, 1926 to Annie Sabin Levenson...
