A Special Town Meeting with one warrant article, so… one simple vote, right? Not so much, as it turned out. The final vote was overwhelmingly in favor of paying for designs for a community center, but getting there took almost four hours on a rainy November 30 evening. The Donaldson Auditorium and lecture hall were filled to capacity and extra chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the hundreds of residents who called out greetings and shook off raindrops as they made their way along a check-in line that snaked down hallways and around corners.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO