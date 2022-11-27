ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes NFL history vs. Packers defense in first half

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EmJib_0jPTjbNa00

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made an impressive piece of history against Joe Barry’s struggling Green Bay Packers defense during the first half on Sunday night.

Hurts completed 11 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and rushed 10 times for 126 yards, helping the Eagles create 295 total yards and 27 points in the first two quarters.

Per the NBC broadcast, Hurts became the first player in NFL history with at least 125 passing yards and 125 rushing yards in a single half of football.

Hurts completed passes of 30 yards to Quez Watkins, 23 and 19 to A.J. Brown and 17 to Devonta Smith. His passing touchdown to Watkins gave the Eagles a 27-20 lead.

He also created four runs of at least 20 yards, including a game-long 42-yarder. On the first drive, he scrambled twice for big gains, setting up a touchdown. His 42-yarder set up another score.

The Packers are on pace to give up almost 600 total yards and over 350 yards rushing entering the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIT2O_0jPTjbNa00
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?

The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cutting Former First Round Pick

Earlier in November, the Packers claimed safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. He selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft. There was some optimism in Green Bay that Abram could revitalize his career. That won't be the case - at least not for right now. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy