Starting on Saturday, Dec. 3, Lincoln Boy Scout Troop 127 will be selling Christmas Trees and wreaths from 3–5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and Codman Roads. Trees will range from 4′ to 10′ and Scouts will also be selling both decorated and undecorated wreaths. After Sunday, the tree lot will be open on Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. until trees sell out.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO