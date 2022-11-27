Read full article on original website
Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs
When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
Here’s a Look at Rappers Taking Credit for Accomplishments They Didn’t Really Earn
There’s been a decent amount of rap cap going on in hip-hop recently. Some people call it lies. Others may refer to it as innocent flexing. One thing is for sure: in the internet age, it’s easy to call someone’s bluff if they are taking credit where credit is not due. Rappers are no exception.
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors
Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend." On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.
Kanye West Walks Out of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL Podcast
Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance
Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
Juice Wrld Team Says ‘No Comment’ in Response to Ally Lotti’s Instagram Live
Ally Lotti is again coming forward claiming Juice Wrld did not die of an accidental drug overdose in a viral Instagram video. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Ally Lotti went on Instagram Live and shared a video calling out people who recently called her to task about her behavior since Juice's death.
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz
Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
Wack 100 Invites Bobby Shmurda to Speak With Transgender Woman After Shmurda Said He Would ‘Boom’ Wack
Wack 100 is responding to Bobby Shmurda's threats to "boom" him by inviting the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper to speak with a transgender woman instead. Last night (Nov. 27), well known hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared a post on Instagram with photos of a Instagram user who Wack says is an openly transgender woman. In the caption, he encouraged Bobby Shmurda to link with them.
Video Appears to Show Sauce Walka Next to Erupting Mauna Loa Volcano
Sauce Walka is living life on the wild side. The Houston rapper is out to prove he's a hot boy for real after posting video that appears to show him reporting live and direct from the erupting Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. Sauce Walka shared the eye-popping video via Instagram...
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice
DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant
In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Fans Accuse Atlantic Records of Bot Engagement on Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Other Rappers’ Videos
UPDATE (Nov. 26):. In a statement to XXL, Atlantic Records vehemently deny they used bots for any artist on their roster. "Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists," it reads. ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 26):. Many rappers have personal cheat codes that give them that extra oomph...
DJ Khaled Faces Backlash for Resurfaced Interview Saying Producers Using Programs Like FL Studio and Logic Have It Too Easy
An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash. On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015....
Spotify Instafest – How to Make Festival Lineup From Your Spotify
As the hype around the upcoming annual release of Spotify Wrapped continues to build, Spotify users can have some fun by creating a fantasy music festival lineup made up of their most frequently played artists through Spotify Instafest. Given the raging popularity of large music festivals like Rolling Loud, J....
Rolling Loud Sends Rapper Eem Triplin a Custom Xbox After He Performed for 13 People at the Festival
Rapper Eem Triplin recently received a consolation prize in the form of an Xbox from Rolling Loud after he performed at the festival in September with only around a dozen people in attendance. The Pennsylvania rap artist shared the news on social media on Tuesday (Nov. 29). The pictures show...
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release
At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay
Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Instagram – How to Add Music to Photo Posts
Instagram has launched a new feature that gives users the option to add a song to their photo posts. According to @creators' post on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, users can add up to 90 seconds of music to their in-feed photo posts. "Music is a huge part of...
