Here Are 21 Savage’s Best Songs

When it comes to trap music, 21 Savage is one of the biggest stars of the subgenre. While he's earned a Grammy win and even has a diamond certification for his verse on Post Malone's "Rockstar," the Atlanta rapper's street-centered roots is what garnered him initial acclaim. The former 2016...
21 Savage Says He Doesn’t Have a ‘Celebrity Girlfriend’ Amid Latto Dating Rumors

Despite the ongoing rumors that 21 Savage is dating Latto, the Atlanta rapper recently said he doesn't have a "celebrity girlfriend." On Thursday (Nov. 1), gossip page The Neighborhood Talk shared an audio clip of 21 Savage during a Clubhouse chat session, emphatically denying that he has a "celebrity girlfriend." His remark comes as there have been widespread rumors that the Her Loss creator is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Latto.
Kanye West Walks Out of Tim Pool’s Timcast IRL Podcast

Kanye West walked out of a live recording of Tim Pool's right-leaning podcast Timcast IRL. On Monday night (Nov. 28), Kanye West, along with alt-right figures Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos, joined Tim Pool for a live recording of Pool's podcast, Timcast IRL. Pool's YouTube channel boasts over 1.4 million subscribers and typically caters its content to a right-wing demographic.
Roddy Ricch Posts Proof He Earned $500,000 for a Festival Performance

Roddy Ricch gets the big bag when it comes to rocking festivals, and he has receipts to prove it. In a blog post by @saycheesetv, published on Friday (Nov. 25), Roddy Ricch hopped onto his Instagram Story and revealed his booking sheet from the management company Creative Artists Agency. The document shows that the California rapper received a guaranteed payment of $500,000 for his performance at New York City's Governors Ball event in June 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Juelz Santana Tells DJ Vlad to Shut Up After Vlad Mentions Jadakiss Snatching Santana’s Bandana During Verzuz

Juelz Santana had to put DJ Vlad in check for trying to instigate a non-existent beef. In an interview with DJ Vlad, which was posted on his YouTube channel on Saturday (Nov. 26), Juelz Santana and Vlad discussed the epic 2021 Verzuz battle between his group Dipset and fellow New York rap group the Lox. At one point during the conversation, Juelz told DJ Vlad to shut up after he mentioned Jadakiss snatching his bandana during their performance.
NEW YORK STATE
Wack 100 Invites Bobby Shmurda to Speak With Transgender Woman After Shmurda Said He Would ‘Boom’ Wack

Wack 100 is responding to Bobby Shmurda's threats to "boom" him by inviting the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper to speak with a transgender woman instead. Last night (Nov. 27), well known hip-hop manager Wack 100 shared a post on Instagram with photos of a Instagram user who Wack says is an openly transgender woman. In the caption, he encouraged Bobby Shmurda to link with them.
DDG Goes Viral Trolling People With His ‘Real’ Voice

DDG is going viral after a video resurfaced of him trolling podcast hosts with his "real" voice. DDG originally appeared on the Dope as Usual Podcast back in October. During the interview, host Dope as Yola told the former XXL Freshman he'd gotten hundreds of request to ask DDG about his "real" voice.
Boosie BadAzz Says Jay-Z Isn’t Musically Relevant

In a recent interview, Boosie BadAzz said that Jay-Z isn't musically relevant to the younger generation. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), DJ Vlad posted a video of an interview he did with Boosie Badazz where they discussed Jay-Z and Nas' relevancy in hip-hop. In the clip, Vlad said that it's difficult for a rapper in their 50s to stay on top of the rap game, except for Jay-Z who is 52 years old. However, Boosie feels that Jay isn't musically relevant to the younger generation but is relevant in terms of his success in business.
Spotify Instafest – How to Make Festival Lineup From Your Spotify

As the hype around the upcoming annual release of Spotify Wrapped continues to build, Spotify users can have some fun by creating a fantasy music festival lineup made up of their most frequently played artists through Spotify Instafest. Given the raging popularity of large music festivals like Rolling Loud, J....
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release

At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay

Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Instagram – How to Add Music to Photo Posts

Instagram has launched a new feature that gives users the option to add a song to their photo posts. According to @creators' post on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, users can add up to 90 seconds of music to their in-feed photo posts. "Music is a huge part of...
