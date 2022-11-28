Read full article on original website
3 Shipping Stocks Worth Betting on Despite Industry Headwinds
Stocks in the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry are responsible for transporting the bulk of goods involved in global trade. Currently, players in this industry are stung by supply-chain woes, high operating costs and economic uncertainties. Northbound fuel expenses are hurting their bottom lines. Despite the challenges, we believe that...
Stock Market News for Dec 1, 2022
Wall Street witnessed an impressive rally following dovish comments from the Fed Chairman. Earlier the market was trading in negative territory as investors were assessing as series of mixed economic data. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive zone. For the month as a whole, these indexes finished in green too.
These 3 Stocks Have Recently Hiked Their Dividend
A common approach by investors is to target dividend-paying stocks. After all, it’s easy to see why; dividends provide a passive income stream, cushion impacts from drawdowns in other positions, and provide the ability to achieve maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. And in a historically-volatile 2022, it goes without...
BIL: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: BIL) where we have detected an approximate $284.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.1% decrease week over week (from 288,790,000 to 285,690,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of BIL, versus its 200 day moving average:
Does Health Catalyst (HCAT) Have the Potential to Rally 61% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Health Catalyst (HCAT) closed the last trading session at $10.48, gaining 28.8% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $16.92 indicates a 61.5% upside potential.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Nissan Looks to Regain Market Share With Affordable EVs
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida joined Cheddar News to discuss how the Japanese automaker is planning to regain market share in the U.S. with more affordable EV vehicles.
Here's Why ePlus (PLUS) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
The price trend for ePlus (PLUS) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 5.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
RBLX January 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the RBLX options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
CORT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.64 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SEAS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.14, changing hands as high as $57.13 per share. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Global Ship Lease (GSL) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this containership owner have returned +1.8% over the past month versus...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series L Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $72.50), with shares changing hands as low as $1197.54 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRL was trading at a 21.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 20. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $513.71, changing hands as low as $495.67 per share. Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Patrick Industries (PATK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.82, changing hands as high as $57.45 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Daily Markets: Fed Signals Potential Easing in Rate Hikes
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board following U.S. markets’ positive reaction to Fed Chair Powell’s comments about the possibility of a 50-basis point (bps) rate hike in December instead of another 75-bps rise. India’s SENSEX gained 0.29%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.30%, China’s Shanghai Composite advanced 0.45%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.75%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.90% and 0.92% ahead, respectively. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace rising 0.98% led by Non-Energy Materials. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board.
EUSA's Underlying Holdings Imply 12% Gain Potential
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.13 per unit.
Energy Sector Update for 12/01/2022: NAAS, SHLS, OGS, SSL
Energy stocks turned solidly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index also was slipping 0.2%. West Texas Intermediate...
Why Is FMC (FMC) Up 9% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for FMC (FMC). Shares have added about 9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FMC due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
What the Reaction to the FTX Saga Says About Bitcoin
In May of this year, after bitcoin had dropped from its highs of around $60k to about half that, I wrote an article deriding those who, at that time, were saying that that move signaled the “end of crypto.” I said then that they were wrong, just as they had been wrong when they said the same thing back in 2014 when I started to write here on the subject, when BTC/USD was in the hundreds, and on every occasion after that when BTC/USD dipped. I noted that Bitcoin could and probably would go lower, but the fact that it was responding to fundamental influences such as higher interest rates and lower growth expectations proved that it was a legitimate tradeable asset.
