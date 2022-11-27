ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans WR Brandin Cooks says game slipped away 'the moment we came out' against the Dolphins

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEzBQ_0jPTfGSx00

Brandin Cooks had no filter following the Houston Texans’ 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The ninth-year veteran was candid with reporters when asked after the loss at what point he felt the game slip away from the Texans.

“From the moment we came out,” Cooks said. “I’m talking from an offensive standpoint _ I’d never speak on the other side of the ball, that’s not my job. But from an offensive standpoint, from the moment we stepped out there. That’s just the truth. That’s facts.”

Miami won the coin toss and deferred. The Texans got the ball first and went three-and-out on the game’s opening series with the offense mustering four total yards before punting it away.

The Dolphins managed to post a 30-0 halftime lead, which prompted Cooks to say there were “no positives” following the loss that sends Houston to 1-9-1 on the season.

Said Cooks: “No. No positives. We lost 30-0 at half. We got to beat bad, so no.”

The Texans managed to score two touchdowns and kick a field goal in the second half. However, the Dolphins were content to allow the Texans to spend the remaining 30 minutes of game time to chip away at the lead. Houston’s points per game going into Week 12 was 15.9 points per game, the third-worst in the NFL.

Cooks caught five passes for 59 yards on five targets.

For long-suffering Clutch City sports fans looking forward to next year and trying to find positives, Houston is still on pace to possess the No. 1 overall pick the 2023 NFL draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Allen on the situation in Texans' quarterback room: 'You've got to reset'

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Houston Texans’ decision to make a change at the quarterback position, and as the dust starts to settle, it seems that things are starting to take shape for the offense behind closed doors. The team sent their new starter, Kyle Allen, out for their Wednesday press conference to address the media about his role with the team, and he gave some insight into what the situation has looked like amid the switch.
HOUSTON, TX
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy