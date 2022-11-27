Texans WR Brandin Cooks says game slipped away 'the moment we came out' against the Dolphins

Brandin Cooks had no filter following the Houston Texans’ 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

The ninth-year veteran was candid with reporters when asked after the loss at what point he felt the game slip away from the Texans.

“From the moment we came out,” Cooks said. “I’m talking from an offensive standpoint _ I’d never speak on the other side of the ball, that’s not my job. But from an offensive standpoint, from the moment we stepped out there. That’s just the truth. That’s facts.”

Miami won the coin toss and deferred. The Texans got the ball first and went three-and-out on the game’s opening series with the offense mustering four total yards before punting it away.

The Dolphins managed to post a 30-0 halftime lead, which prompted Cooks to say there were “no positives” following the loss that sends Houston to 1-9-1 on the season.

Said Cooks: “No. No positives. We lost 30-0 at half. We got to beat bad, so no.”

The Texans managed to score two touchdowns and kick a field goal in the second half. However, the Dolphins were content to allow the Texans to spend the remaining 30 minutes of game time to chip away at the lead. Houston’s points per game going into Week 12 was 15.9 points per game, the third-worst in the NFL.

Cooks caught five passes for 59 yards on five targets.

For long-suffering Clutch City sports fans looking forward to next year and trying to find positives, Houston is still on pace to possess the No. 1 overall pick the 2023 NFL draft.