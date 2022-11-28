Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer Finds Emily at a Major Crossroads
Emily Cooper is at a crossroads. Our favorite ex-pat is struggling with some big decisions in the just-released trailer for Emily in Paris Season 3, premiering December 21 on Netflix. "One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in...
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 13 Review: For They Existed
When Queen Sugar began, no one in the Bordelon family was content. Charley's life was riddled with scandal as her marriage to Davis fell apart. Nova was having an affair with a married man and Ralph Angel left Blue waiting on a park bench so he could rob a convenience store.
TV Fanatic
Gossip Girl Season 2 Review: Armed With a Feud for the Ages, the HBO Max Reboot Finds Purpose
HBO Max's Gossip Girl debuted to a tepid response in 2021, but the series managed to find its footing by the end of the season. The second season, debuting December 1, improves in many areas, but some of the issues that plagued the freshman season remain. We'll start with the...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 Review: Preludes
I'll be honest. I love anthologies. I love exposition. So by any measure, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16 is a sheer delight for me, and I'll also admit that's a weird thing to say about a collection of woe-filled tales of child slavery, kidnapping, and vengeance-fueled tragedy. However,...
TV Fanatic
Scarlett Johansson to Headline Just Cause Limited Series at Amazon
Scarlett Johansson has landed her first lead TV role. The Black Widow star is set to star in and executive produce the Just Cause series for Amazon Studios. The project is based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Johansson previously appeared in an adaptation of the source material in...
TV Fanatic
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Limited Series Trailer Reunites Old Friends
Peacock will take viewers back to the world of The Best Man next month with The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an eight-episode limited series. The streaming service unveiled the official trailer Wednesday, and it looks like there will be some big changes on the horizon for some the most beloved characters.
TV Fanatic
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Trailer Teases Strong Winds, Raining Frogs, & "Something Awful"
The long wait for 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4 is almost over. FOX unveiled a first-look teaser for the new season, premiering Tuesday, January 17, at 8/7c. We see the team assemble to battle some adverse weather, raining frogs, and so much more. For a thirty-second trailer, it was packed...
TV Fanatic
Shrinking: Apple TV+ Sets January Premiere for Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy
Shrinking will receive its highly anticipated premiere early next year. Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and the first look at Shrinking, the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel. The project is written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive...
TV Fanatic
Jason David Frank: Power Rangers Star's Cause of Death Revealed
Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank died last month. At the time, there were conflicting reports about how the actor died. Frank's wife, Tammie Frank, revealed in a statement to People this week that the actor died by suicide. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a...
TV Fanatic
Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Velvetta
Time moves rather quickly in this miniseries, with years passing between episodes, leaving you a little unsettled trying to play catch-up with the current plot lines. Welcome to Chippendales Season 1 Episode 3 skips ahead two years from the last time we saw Steve and Nick standing off in his office, and the tension between the two has only gotten more intense.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Penultimate Episode Trailer: Will Tanya Tell Portia the Truth?
We're reaching the finish line of The White Lotus Season 2, and the penultimate episode looks to be a wild ride. At the end of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 5, Tanya witnessed Quentin having sex with his supposed nephew, Jack, putting her in a bit of a tailspin.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
TV Fanatic
That '90s Show: Netflix Unveils Teaser and Premiere Date for That '70s Show Sequel
Netflix will take viewers back to the world of That '70s Show in early 2023. The streaming service released the official teaser and first-look photos of That '90s Show, premiering globally on January 19, 2023. "It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Midseason Report Card: A Gritty Crime Drama With a Stellar Cast
Wait... what? East New York is already on its winter hiatus?. It feels like CBS' newest cop drama just began. Sunday nights will seem empty until it returns in January. Our East New York Season 1 midseason report card discusses how well this show is doing and how it can improve as the season continues.
Who is Lady Susan Hussey?
Who is Lady Susan Hussey? Why did Lady Susan Hussey resign? Did the palace make a statement about Lady Susan Hussey’s comments?
TV Fanatic
Netflix Drops First Trailer for Harry and Meghan Documentary Series
Netflix will chart the highs and lows of Harry and Meghan. The streaming service dropped a trailer for its Harry & Meghan documentary series on Thursday morning. "In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story," the logline teases.
TV Fanatic
Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 10
On Monarch Season 1 Episode 10, things in town took a turn when Luke had the decision to make about the future of Monarch. Meanwhile, Tripp gave Albie an ultimatum, but what did it mean for everyone else?. Elsewhere, Nicky was torn when Wade returned to town, sending her in...
David Beckham Sings Mariah Carey's 'All I Want' While Enjoying a Morning Coffee
No one can stop themselves from singing along to the classic Christmas song, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"—not even David Beckham. Victoria Beckham shared a video with her followers on Instagram in which she sneakily caught her husband singing the holiday song to himself as he drank a coffee and browsed on his phone.
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+
Tulsa King is not slowing down at Paramount+. The streaming service officially ordered a second season of the Sylvester Stallone drama series on Wednesday. The series launched earlier this month on both Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Paramount+ has revealed the series helped drive Paramount+ to "highest single day starts ever."
Will Smith's family supports him at premiere of his new movie 'Emancipation'
Will Smith's family showed up to support him at the red carpet premiere of his new movie, "Emancipation."
Comments / 0