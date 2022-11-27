Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
cambridgespy.org
How Oxford Saved its Community School by Val Cavalheri
The little town of Oxford is not necessarily known as a bedrock of activism. But this story about the saving of a building just might change your mind. To most of us, the Oxford Community Center (OCC) is a place where you can take in a first-rate concert or theater production, listen to an enlightening guest speaker, attend yearly model boat shows and fine arts fairs, join monthly cars and coffee, exercise at daily classes, and so much more. But this place would not be such an indispensable part of the community were it not for the efforts of a group of people who would not allow the building to be torn down. But perhaps activists are not a name they would call themselves. They would more than likely say they were just neighbors.
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
cambridgespy.org
Cambridge Train Garden Arrives on Time Again by Kate Emery General
Tsunamis and hurricanes are real threats living in Hawaii. A test of the Emergency Alert System and Outdoor Warning Sirens is performed on the first state work day of every month. It is a 60 second steady tone of 121 decibels. It’s very scary the first time you experience one, I pity the tourists at Waikiki. If the sirens go off any other day of the month, you’re to get to higher ground immediately. During my first visit to Cambridge in 1987, we were having a picnic at Long Wharf and the sirens started blaring! It turns out that the sirens here were to alert the volunteer firefighters. School children were taught the meaning of each siren, the longest and loudest meant that it was a really bad fire. I kinda miss the old sirens.
Angler finds message in a bottle in Maryland
A Virginia angler casting his line in the Chesapeake Bay said his most exciting catch of the day wasn't a fish -- it was a message in a bottle.
cambridgespy.org
Letter to Editor: Taking Issue with Philip Logan’s Views on Development
Regarding Philip Logan’s interview with the Spy, entitled Spy Chats A Mid-Shore Place in Transition: A Chat with Architect Philip Logan on Bellevue and Good Subdivisions. Unfortunately Mr. Logan is not aware of the growth or development emphasis in Maryland and Talbot County. The only criteria is the environment. There is no thought about the fabric of the community.
WBOC
The Future of an Ocean City Community May Sit in an Empty Parking Lot
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The site plan for a townhouse complex was recently approved by the Ocean City Planning Commission. It would be located between 143rd street and 144th street, where the now closed Sun and Surf Theatre is. The site would house 56-units surrounded by amenities. There would be...
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
WBOC
Somerset County's First Private Liquor License Business Now Up and Running
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Mahesh Brahmbhatt, better known as "Junior" has long sold beer and wine at his Princess Anne business. But now for the first time in Somerset County, he's selling liquor under a private liquor license. "I started selling wine and beer then they passed the law to...
Honeygrow restaurant opens in Bel Air
Harford County will be home to the third Baltimore-area location for honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based restaurant.
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
WBOC
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
WBOC
A Few Added Layers of Security Approved in Berlin
Berlin, Md. -- The Berlin Town Council approved grant funding for new security cameras and modular vehicle barriers. Officials say it's a proactive attempt to keep people in the town safe. According to Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development for Berlin, the Safety Community Grant was offered up...
Missing boater found dead after going fishing on Eastern Shore
The body of a 60-year-old missing fisherman was found in the Choptank River on the Eastern Shore. Franklin Stewart Jr., had gone fishing on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26
Analysis: Howard County turns Blue; Anne Arundel swings slightly Purple, but trending Blue
An earlier version of this column appears in the December issue of The Business Monthly serving Howard and Anne Arundel counties. Is Howard County Blue or Purple? The results of the November election say it is definitely Democrat Blue. Neighboring Anne Arundel County still swings slightly Purple but is trending...
wypr.org
Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella
And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
Comments / 0