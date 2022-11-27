ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
cambridgespy.org

How Oxford Saved its Community School by Val Cavalheri

The little town of Oxford is not necessarily known as a bedrock of activism. But this story about the saving of a building just might change your mind. To most of us, the Oxford Community Center (OCC) is a place where you can take in a first-rate concert or theater production, listen to an enlightening guest speaker, attend yearly model boat shows and fine arts fairs, join monthly cars and coffee, exercise at daily classes, and so much more. But this place would not be such an indispensable part of the community were it not for the efforts of a group of people who would not allow the building to be torn down. But perhaps activists are not a name they would call themselves. They would more than likely say they were just neighbors.
OXFORD, MD
cambridgespy.org

Cambridge Train Garden Arrives on Time Again by Kate Emery General

Tsunamis and hurricanes are real threats living in Hawaii. A test of the Emergency Alert System and Outdoor Warning Sirens is performed on the first state work day of every month. It is a 60 second steady tone of 121 decibels. It’s very scary the first time you experience one, I pity the tourists at Waikiki. If the sirens go off any other day of the month, you’re to get to higher ground immediately. During my first visit to Cambridge in 1987, we were having a picnic at Long Wharf and the sirens started blaring! It turns out that the sirens here were to alert the volunteer firefighters. School children were taught the meaning of each siren, the longest and loudest meant that it was a really bad fire. I kinda miss the old sirens.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
cambridgespy.org

Letter to Editor: Taking Issue with Philip Logan’s Views on Development

Regarding Philip Logan’s interview with the Spy, entitled Spy Chats A Mid-Shore Place in Transition: A Chat with Architect Philip Logan on Bellevue and Good Subdivisions. Unfortunately Mr. Logan is not aware of the growth or development emphasis in Maryland and Talbot County. The only criteria is the environment. There is no thought about the fabric of the community.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Agriculture Secretary Charged With Bird Hunting Violation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged state Department of Agriculture Secretary Andrew J. Bartenfelder Sr. with a bird hunting violation in Dorchester County. Police said that on Nov. 24, officers were following up on a suspected baiting pond and discovered five people hunting about 80 yards...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

A Few Added Layers of Security Approved in Berlin

Berlin, Md. -- The Berlin Town Council approved grant funding for new security cameras and modular vehicle barriers. Officials say it's a proactive attempt to keep people in the town safe. According to Ivy Wells, Director of Economic and Community Development for Berlin, the Safety Community Grant was offered up...
BERLIN, MD
wypr.org

Little Italy: Reflections of life-long resident Mary Ann Campanella

And now, another installment in our occasional series, Midday in the Neighborhood, which we are producing in conjunction with our partners at the Baltimore Banner. Today, we turn our focus to Little Italy, a historic neighborhood filled with great places to eat, and families whose legacies extend back for generations.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy